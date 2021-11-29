Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Company announcements
Fastmarkets announces winners of 12th Annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
·
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review of 34 metals benchmarks
September 21, 2021 06:00 AM
·
Katharine Kellar
Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year
July 20, 2021 10:00 AM
·
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for its NBSK CIF China price
June 17, 2021 09:45 PM
·
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets becomes BMR-regulated PRA, strengthening its already robust pricing methodologies
March 15, 2021 07:50 PM
·
Katharine Kellar
New Fastmarkets-settled cobalt contract to launch at CME Group
November 19, 2020 07:00 AM
·
Katharine Kellar
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed