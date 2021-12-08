Battery raw materials
The critical raw materials used in manufacturing batteries – including lithium, cobalt and nickel, graphite and manganese – play a vital role in our move towards greener energy sources and systems. We provide global and local perspectives at each stage in the supply chain, with news, prices and analysis from industry experts.
Our team of senior analysts and price researchers provide forward-looking reports and analysis of the market conditions within the battery raw materials markets. Get up-to-speed with our news, trends and forecasts.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Spodumene min 6% Li2O, CIF China, $/tonne
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Cobalt min 99.3% LME Stocks US Dollar per tonne
|
London Metal Exchange
|Active
|Cobalt tetroxide 72.6% Co min, delivered China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, $/Ib
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|
Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Spodumene min 6% Li2O, Asia, $/t
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $/tonne
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne
|Industrial Minerals
|Active
|Nickel LME cash official price $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Nickel Sulphate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $/t
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|N/A
|Nickel briquette premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|N/A
|Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, fob China, $/tonne
|Metal Bulletin
|Active
|N/A
