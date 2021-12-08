Contact Us Login

Battery raw materials

Playing a critical role in how we power the world

The critical raw materials used in manufacturing batteries – including lithium, cobalt and nickel, graphite and manganese – play a vital role in our move towards greener energy sources and systems. We provide global and local perspectives at each stage in the supply chain, with news, prices and analysis from industry experts.

What’s happening in the battery raw materials market?

Our team of senior analysts and price researchers provide forward-looking reports and analysis of the market conditions within the battery raw materials markets. Get up-to-speed with our news, trends and forecasts.

painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Amy Bennett
A woman is working on a tablet
Energy transition metals price outlook 2022
December 01, 2021 12:17 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
Why the lithium market needs to take a leap of faith on pricing
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Peter Hannah
cobalt-blue-rock.PNG
Strong growth for cobalt, but some headwinds too | LME Week 2021
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
William Adams
Stainless steel plates on white
Huge changes pull traders to London metals week | LME Week 2021
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Alex Harrison

How can we help?
Metals and mining prices
Providing reliable price discovery and benchmarks since 1865
November 17, 2021 11:17 PM
Metals and mining forecasts
Get transparency into the movements of the market
November 21, 2021 09:22 PM
Metals and mining news and
market analysis
The world’s leading source of information for 130 years
November 17, 2021 10:52 PM

Battery raw materials
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Spodumene min 6% Li2O, CIF China, $/tonne Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
 Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, technical and industrial grades, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg
 Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price ddp Europe and US, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price ddp Europe and US, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, contract price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Lithium hydroxide monohydrate 56.5% LiOH.H2O min, battery grade, spot price range exw domestic China, yuan/tonne
 Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Cobalt min 99.3% LME Stocks US Dollar per tonne
London Metal Exchange
 Active  
Cobalt tetroxide 72.6% Co min, delivered China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt hydroxide index 30% Co min, cif China, $/Ib Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, % payable of Fastmarkets’ standard-grade cobalt price (low-end)
 Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Spodumene min 6% Li2O, Asia, $/t Industrial Minerals Active  
Graphite spherical 99.95% C, 15 microns, fob China, $/tonne Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Graphite flake 94% C, -100 mesh, fob China, $/tonne Industrial Minerals Active View this price
Nickel LME cash official price $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active  
Nickel Sulphate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $/t Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Nickel briquette premium, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China, yuan/tonne Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A
Manganese ore index 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu Metal Bulletin Active View this price
Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, fob China, $/tonne Metal Bulletin Active N/A

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
