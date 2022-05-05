Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Become a Fastmarkets Forest Products customer

RISI is now part of Fastmarkets, the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for the global forest products, metals and industrial minerals markets

News, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades to keep you ahead of the competition

The forest products market is going through a period of fundamental change. Sustainability is now a business imperative. Supply chains are being tested to their limits. New mills, lines and converters are adding capacity while others are closing. Covid-19 and other market forces have created unprecedented price volatility and imbalances in supply and demand.

The need to stay on top of industry trends and anticipate the future has never been greater. Keep up with this fast-moving, global market.

Contact us to find out more
Email
Phone

Take a quick tour of our customer portal and learn how we worked with businesses to create a high-performing, customizable and intuitive platform that helps our clients make informed business.

What’s happening in the forest products market today?

Get the latest market insights from our team of forest products experts

FP Packaging Crumpled Cardboard Box Containerboard - GettyImages-1215484506
Pressure mounts on Russian containerboard market
Russia’s containerboard prices remain largely stable in April but sources say this could change as economic activity slows
May 5, 2022
 · 
Maria Petrova
FP_Pulp_SustainabilityDataTech_Getty-1325656337.jpg
The drive for sustainability in pulp and paper
Why producers need to invest in data and technology
May 5, 2022
Latin America capacity and operating rates promo image
Containerboard availability set to increase in Latin America
Containerboard buyers can expect a more stable supply as capacity catches up to demand
May 5, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Papelão ondulado
How fiber and energy mixes impact containerboard price
Here’s how volatile energy prices and fiber availability within each region impact containerboard cost competitiveness
May 2, 2022
 · 
Sampsa Veijalainen
FP_Packaging_ProcurementPrivatepapers_Getty-1149521311.jpg
Private Papers: Confessions of a packaging procurement professional
How has Covid-19 changed the procurement function? Where can buyers find leverage in a seller’s market? A senior paper and packaging buyer tells all
April 26, 2022
Forest product timberland forest logging
Mexican containerboard, European newsprint and China’s Covid-19 lockdowns: Top paper market headlines
Containerboard prices rise in Mexico, pulp demand in China is impacted by lockdowns and European newsprint prices increase again
April 21, 2022
Wood factory stock and lumber board
Russian invasion of Ukraine creates uncertainty in the wood products market
Surging fuel costs and Russian sanctions and boycotts cause some lumber traders to alter supply chain flow
April 20, 2022
Wood blocks falling like dominos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war cause a global lumber supply shock?
Here’s how the European and North American lumber markets will be impacted by shifting trade flows and sanctions on Russia
April 20, 2022
 · 
Dustin Jalbert
stack of lumber moved by fork lift
Transportation shortages still massively challenge lumber traders
Logistical nightmares and truck driver shortages slow lumber and structural wood panel delivery
April 14, 2022
Europe from space at night
Why inflation is here to stay
European inflation outlook: High energy costs, supply chain disruptions, record-low unemployment and the effect of fiscal policies make for a sticky situation
April 13, 2022
 · 
Lasse Sinikallas
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed