Become a Fastmarkets Forest Products customer

News, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades to keep you ahead of the competition

The forest products market is going through a period of fundamental change. Sustainability is now a business imperative. Supply chains are being tested to their limits. New mills, lines and converters are adding capacity while others are closing. Covid-19 and other market forces have created unprecedented price volatility and imbalances in supply and demand.

The need to stay on top of industry trends and anticipate the future has never been greater. Keep up with this fast-moving, global market.