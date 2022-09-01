Become a Fastmarkets metals and mining customer

Methodology Contact us Login

PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to US West Coast ferrous scrap export index
Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles was published incorrectly on Wednesday August 31 due to a reporting error.
September 1, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Miner on rock surveying landscape, rear view
Uncertainty looms for Chilean miners regardless of new constitution vote
The mining industry in Chile, the world’s largest producer of copper, will probably continue to face uncertainties regardless of the outcome of a national referendum on September 4 on the adoption of a new national constitution, key stakeholders told Fastmarkets on Wednesday, August 31
September 1, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
Steel bars_Reinforcement bars_Rebar
CMC launches RebarZero; supports end-user green goals
Commercial Metals Co (CMC) is launching RebarZero, a line of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions rebar products, the company announced on Tuesday August 30
August 31, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to reduce frequency of Latin American steel export price assessments
Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
DRI_Iron ore pellets close up
Global DRI push to be crimped by lack of pellet feed concentrate - sources
The global push toward using more direct-reduced iron (DRI) and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) could be derailed by the lack of iron ore concentrates used in the pelletizing process, sources told Fastmarkets
August 30, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of China copper scrap discounts
Fastmarkets published its assessments of No1 and No2 copper material discounts later than scheduled due to a reporter error.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue converted price assessments
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue converted price assessments for the following markets:
August 30, 2022
 · 
Barbara O’Donovan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Launch of Chinese domestic battery-grade manganese sulfate price assessment
Fastmarkets will launch a manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China price assessment on Thursday September 1.
August 30, 2022
 · 
Ruby Liu
Copy of International Aluminium 2022 - Social Posts.jpg
Key talking points ahead of Fastmarkets’ International Aluminium Conference
Seven key talking points across the aluminium supply chain ahead of Fastmarkets’ annual Aluminium Conference, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, on September 13-15
August 30, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site
High-grade iron ore premiums dip further despite increased consumption
Premiums for high-grade iron ore continued to slide on Friday August 26 in line with poor import demand from the Chinese market amid an increase in average forward-month prices over the trading week, sources told Fastmarkets
August 29, 2022
 · 
Norman Fong
