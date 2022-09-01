Become a Fastmarkets metals and mining customer
Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob Los Angeles was published incorrectly on Wednesday August 31 due to a reporting error.
The mining industry in Chile, the world’s largest producer of copper, will probably continue to face uncertainties regardless of the outcome of a national referendum on September 4 on the adoption of a new national constitution, key stakeholders told Fastmarkets on Wednesday, August 31
Commercial Metals Co (CMC) is launching RebarZero, a line of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions rebar products, the company announced on Tuesday August 30
Fastmarkets will change the frequency of certain Latin American steel export price assessments to monthly from weekly due to reduced liquidity observed in the market, effective Friday September 2.
The global push toward using more direct-reduced iron (DRI) and hot-briquetted iron (HBI) could be derailed by the lack of iron ore concentrates used in the pelletizing process, sources told Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets published its assessments of No1 and No2 copper material discounts later than scheduled due to a reporter error.
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue converted price assessments for the following markets:
Fastmarkets will launch a manganese sulfate 32% Mn min, battery grade, ex-works mainland China price assessment on Thursday September 1.
Seven key talking points across the aluminium supply chain ahead of Fastmarkets’ annual Aluminium Conference, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, on September 13-15
Premiums for high-grade iron ore continued to slide on Friday August 26 in line with poor import demand from the Chinese market amid an increase in average forward-month prices over the trading week, sources told Fastmarkets