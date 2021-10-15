Beth is the vice president of Asian paper and packaging at Fastmarkets and is responsible for the Asian paper packaging forecasts and reports, as well as the newsprint sections of the Asian graphic paper forecasts and reports.

She began her career at RISI in 1995, as an economist analyzing Asian paper and board markets. Beth’s work was instrumental in helping to develop and expand RISI’s analysis of these markets, building RISI’s extensive databases, developing RISI’s price series, and forecasting for the Asian region. In 2006, she also helped to open RISI’s Shanghai office. Beth holds a master’s degree in public affairs, focusing on economics and public policy, from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University and a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from Dartmouth College.