Cai joins the Fastmarkets Agriculture team with broad experiences in the global coffee market and trade, and currently bolsters our coverage in the global soybean market through price reporting and market analysis. In her current role, Cai lends her focus to the market of oilseeds and agricultural commodities in China, with her expertise primarily in oilseeds and soybeans in China. Cai is based out of our London office as part of the agriculture price reporting team.

Prior to joining Fastmarkets, Cai completed her PhD at King’s College in London in contemporary history of science and technology during the Cold War and holds a bachelor’s and master’s in modern history.