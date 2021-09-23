Contact Us Login

Cai Chen

Senior price reporter, Agriculture

Cai joins the Fastmarkets Agriculture team with broad experiences in the global coffee market and trade, and currently bolsters our coverage in the global soybean market through price reporting and market analysis. In her current role, Cai lends her focus to the market of oilseeds and agricultural commodities in China, with her expertise primarily in oilseeds and soybeans in China. Cai is based out of our London office as part of the agriculture price reporting team.

Prior to joining Fastmarkets, Cai completed her PhD at King’s College in London in contemporary history of science and technology during the Cold War and holds a bachelor’s and master’s in modern history.

Related articles
Crushed soybeans - Glycine max. Top view
Crush plants shut down as China energy consumption policy bites
Tens of soybean crushing plants have been ordered to shut down in China, particularly in Jiangsu and Tianjin, as provincial...
September 23, 2021 05:24 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
Tractor and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn
China’s August corn imports rise 221%, Brazil soybean up 10.9%
ChinaвЂ™s monthly corn imports in August 2021 jumped by 221.2% versus the same point of last year, as demand from the feed...
September 20, 2021 12:20 AM
 · 
Cai Chen
Harvesting of soybean field with combine
China snaps up Brazil soybeans on urgent demand, tight US supply
Chinese soybean importers have turned to Brazil to secure cargoes for October shipment as a shortage of spot supply from...
September 14, 2021 05:24 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
Soybean harvest from air
China’s August soybean imports fall year-on-year on poor demand
China’s soybean imports in August fell slightly from the same month a year earlier, as poor domestic crush margins weighed...
September 07, 2021 11:00 AM
 · 
Cai Chen
Soybean background, Soya Seed background and textured
Casde: China cuts 20/2021 soybean imports, demand estimates
China has reduced its forecasts for soybean imports and domestic crush demand in 2020/21, as poor crush margins constrained...
August 12, 2021 10:46 AM
 · 
Cai Chen
Brass metal shavings
China to stabilise supply, prices of key commodities through release of reserves
China’s state planner said Friday it would release reserves of commodities to stabilise...
August 06, 2021 02:21 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
Corn Seed as Full Frame Background
BayWa’s agriculture H1 earnings surge on solid grain markets
German Agricultural trader Baywa AG’s H1 earning in its agricultural segment jumped...
August 05, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
soybean meal crushing
China’s weekly soybean stocks surge to a 9-month high: CNGOIC
ChinaвЂ™s soybean stocks rose to their highest level since October 2020 last week, as a rebound in the pace of crushing still...
July 15, 2021 12:51 AM
 · 
Cai Chen
Texture with of barley malt for beer, pale ale, pilsen.
China turns its attention to Ukrainian barley as prices drop
Chinese importers are said to be in the market looking for Ukrainian barley production for August-October loading dates...
July 09, 2021 03:09 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
China’s pig industry eyes fresh fears over Sichuan ASF outbreak
Trade sources in China say some farms in the central province of Sichuan are still battling severe outbreaks of African swine...
July 08, 2021 02:57 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
