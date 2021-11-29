Contact Us Login

Carbon oversupply in China could cap price surcharges: INTERVIEW
An oversupply of emissions trading credits in China by more than 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide will likely cap carbon prices in the country, TransitionZero carbon analyst Matt Gray told Fastmarkets in an interview.
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Paul Lim
Europe’s CBAM to have more impact in later stages, AAC chief says: INTL AL CONF
December 08, 2021 04:29 AM
Andrea Hotter
Carbon offsets, trading can overcome the looming green-tax challenge
Carbon offsets and trading are an effective and quick way to contend with a future global ecosystem of green taxes, or the “green taxonomy,” a sustainability consultancy said
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Paul Lim
EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism explainer
Your simple guide breaking down the complexity of the European CBAM regulations, and the potential impact on global import markets
December 07, 2021 07:27 AM
Maria Tanatar
