Carrie Shi

Chinese battery materials producer Xiamen Tungsten New Energy Materials (XTC) has struck a deal with CNGR Advanced Materials Co for the supply of cobalt tetroxide and ternary precursor materials, XTC announced on Wedmesday September 15.
China’s cobalt tetroxide prices drifted lower in the week to Wednesday September 1, due to weak demand from battery producers, while cobalt sulfate prices remained rangebound, with producers rejecting lower bids.
Battery supply chain participants have prioritized securing lithium in the second half of 2021, but nickel has also been a headache for sourcing directors, who are less concerned about cobalt supplies, a Fastmarkets survey has found.
China’s Ganfeng Lithium will set up a joint venture to invest in and construct a lithium project with an annual output 50,000 tonnes of lithium salts in Fengcheng city, Jiangxi province, it said on Wednesday June 9.
The lithium price rally in China has broadly tempered in the past week after consumers showed resistance to digesting further upturns, however, supply remained tight across the lithium complex, sources said on Thursday March 11.
China’s domestic lithium carbonate price increased by 4.4% over the week to Thursday February 18 supported by tight supply in the spot market, while the Asian seaborne lithium hydroxide market moved up for the first time in five months influenced by China’s price upturn.
The spodumene price cif China posted a sharp month-on-month increase at the end of January after a pick-up in customer inquiries, and market participants expect further rises against a backdrop of bullish supply-demand for the raw material and rising lithium chemical prices in China.