Carrie Shi

China’s XTC to buy cobalt tetroxide and precursor materials from CNGR
Chinese battery materials producer Xiamen Tungsten New Energy Materials (XTC) has struck a deal with CNGR Advanced Materials Co for the supply of cobalt tetroxide and ternary precursor materials, XTC announced on Wedmesday September 15.
September 15, 2021 08:56 AM
Chinese cobalt tetroxide prices slide in weak consumer market, sulfate prices rangebound
China’s cobalt tetroxide prices drifted lower in the week to Wednesday September 1, due to weak demand from battery producers, while cobalt sulfate prices remained rangebound, with producers rejecting lower bids.
September 02, 2021 11:39 AM
OUTLOOK: Securing lithium biggest challenge to battery supply chain in H2 2021
Battery supply chain participants have prioritized securing lithium in the second half of 2021, but nickel has also been a headache for sourcing directors, who are less concerned about cobalt supplies, a Fastmarkets survey has found.
August 12, 2021 06:30 PM
Ganfeng Lithium to build 50,000 tpy lithium project in Fengcheng city
China’s Ganfeng Lithium will set up a joint venture to invest in and construct a lithium project with an annual output 50,000 tonnes of lithium salts in Fengcheng city, Jiangxi province, it said on Wednesday June 9.
June 09, 2021 08:32 AM
Pilbara Minerals signs additional spodumene offtake with China’s Yibin Tianyi
Australian lithium spodumene concentrate producer Pilbara Minerals has agreed to an additional offtake agreement with Chinese lithium producer Yibin Tianyi, it said on Monday March 15.
March 15, 2021 09:36 AM
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China rally slows, buyers show resistance
The lithium price rally in China has broadly tempered in the past week after consumers showed resistance to digesting further upturns, however, supply remained tight across the lithium complex, sources said on Thursday March 11.
March 12, 2021 12:20 AM
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China’s producers target higher prices in March; Asian seaborne price rise continues
Chinese domestic lithium prices continued to rise in the week to Thursday February 25, supported by continued tight spot supply, and most producers are targeting even higher prices in March.
February 26, 2021 01:18 PM
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Tightness pushes China’s carbonate price higher; Asian hydroxide makes first move in five months
China’s domestic lithium carbonate price increased by 4.4% over the week to Thursday February 18 supported by tight supply in the spot market, while the Asian seaborne lithium hydroxide market moved up for the first time in five months influenced by China’s price upturn.
February 19, 2021 02:24 PM
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China price momentum continues to drive up other global markets
Lithium carbonate prices in Europe and the United States as well as the seaborne Asia market rose in the week to Thursday February 4, supported by the continued uptrend in China’s domestic market.
February 05, 2021 12:17 AM
Spodumene price surge underpinned by Chinese lithium recovery, bullish fundamentals
The spodumene price cif China posted a sharp month-on-month increase at the end of January after a pick-up in customer inquiries, and market participants expect further rises against a backdrop of bullish supply-demand for the raw material and rising lithium chemical prices in China.
February 01, 2021 04:29 PM
