Chris Ellis is the price development director for Fastmarkets, leading initiatives around the development and establishment of benchmark prices across both the physical and financial markets. Working across Fastmarkets’ commodity verticals, Chris leads a team whose role is to work with market participants to establish the tools and pricing structures that support the evolution of key markets.

Chris has worked in the commodity pricing space for 12 years. He joined Fastmarkets initially to focus on iron ore pricing. Chris’s role evolved to managing the team that oversaw Fastmarkets’ metals indices with responsibility for establishing and developing all aspects of Fastmarkets index methodology as well as market engagement.

After graduating from the University of Exeter with a BA In Economics, Chris undertook an internship in the Emerging Markets Equity team at Hermes Fund Managers, before joining Informa Global Markets.