28th Coaltrans Asia 2023

Coal has had an extraordinary year; the impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with a global energy crisis turbo-charged by the Russia/Ukraine conflict has seen demand – and prices - sky-rocket. And it has overshadowed the industry’s crucial net zero transition and plans to decarbonise.

How will the dust settle on new supply and demand routes? Where next for coal prices? And what of the lingering impact of the pandemic on production and transport? Is there any end in sight to the geo-political turmoil playing havoc with gas supply?

Coaltrans Asia will address all the key issue which will shape the outlook for coal across the coming year. We’ll have industry leading experts, ministerial-level insights and high-level perspectives for coal producers, energy companies and key industries.

Coaltrans Asia is Asia’s biggest coal event, offering an unparalleled opportunity in a volatile and fast-changing environment to connect with industry leaders, forge relationships, and negotiate and trade in person.

Sep 24-26, 2023
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Don’t miss your opportunity to:
Meet everyone in one place
1,100+ coal professionals joined us in 2022, and this looks set to grow in 2023.
Hear the latest industry updates
Hear from government, coal producers, energy companies and key coal buyers.
Negotiate deals
From bookable private meeting rooms to networking receptions, Coaltrans Asia provides the time and space for you to connect, negotiate and sign deals.
Share insights with peers on the road to Net Zero
Use the sessions to overcome any challenges and identify opportunities that the global transition to Net Zero brings

2022 attendees said:
Coaltrans Asia Conference is a place where connections between real suppliers and purchasers for coal and related services are established. As an end user of coal, I find that Coaltrans Asia Conference is helpful for those who want to quickly get information of coal market directly from difference suppliers.
Coaltrans Asia Conference is a great event for the coal sector, to open up opportunities for your business and career by meeting key people.
Bali Coaltrans is the best event to access most of the key stakeholders in the Asian coal industry.
It’s the top coal conference in the world.
High numbers of attendees with plenty of quality networking opportunities
Excellent place to make contacts and exchange information.
Raise your profile at the largest coal trading event
Find out more about branding and sponsorship available from Tiffany Qin now on tiffany.qin@fastmarkets.com or on +6560129741
