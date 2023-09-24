28th Coaltrans Asia 2023

Register now
Super early bird
Early bird
Standard
Coaltrans Asia Conference is a place where connections between real suppliers and purchasers for coal and related services are established. As an end user of coal, I find that Coaltrans Asia Conference is helpful for those who want to quickly get information of coal market directly from difference suppliers.
Coaltrans Asia Conference is a great event for the coal sector, to open up opportunities for your business and career by meeting key people.
Bali Coaltrans is the best event to access most of the key stakeholders in the Asian coal industry.
It’s the top coal conference in the world.
High numbers of attendees with plenty of quality networking opportunities
Excellent place to make contacts and exchange information.