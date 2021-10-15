Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
Commodity markets move fast – get a head start in the race to keep up
Disruptive innovation and other in-market factors are combining with external factors such as the energy transition, throwing up unforeseen risks and opportunities. Stress testing your commercial strategy with experts and peers is essential to preserve competitive position and sustain growth. Our consultants help you stay one step ahead of the competition.
How can we help you today?
If you’re looking to:
Identify opportunities to maximize profits and take advantage of market developments
We specialize in hard-to-find information, thanks to our in-depth knowledge of the markets we serve.
Set contracts through commodity price-valuation and capture full Value in Use (VIU) factors unique to your product
Use Fastmarkets’ rich transaction-based data and expertise to gather fully independent and accurate valuations to ensure your trading contracts are best-in-industry.
Assess opportunities and risks with independent advice grounded in industry fundamentals
We provide fully independent market feasibility studies, which identify the opportunities and threats in a specific market or product and the strengths and weaknesses of a proposed project.
Get the third-party validation needed to secure capital and investment
Our consultants conduct complete financial analysis to assess project viability. Our team are experienced in analyzing everything from plant flow sheets and input/sales sheets to conducting NPV valuations.
Stress test your strategy through our in-depth understanding of commodity markets and best practice
Our team of technical engineers can advise on greenfield/brownfield operational excellence, asset valuation, technology solutions, material options, asset valuations and liquidation as well as environmental advisory.
Let’s connect
Our consultants are embedded in the industries they serve, giving them a unique, in-depth understanding of your competitive landscape and the risks and opportunities ahead of you. You can work alongside a consultant to define the scope of your research question or dive deep into new markets through our special studies.
Special studies
Helping you make sense of intricate price movements, our special studies analyze and forecast trends impacting major markets. Reports include coverage on market history and background, assessment of major players in the industry, supply-demand dynamics, consumption trends and market forecasts.
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Advisory: confidentiality
We understand the importance of confidentiality. Our consultancy team routinely sign non-disclosure agreements and will never use your information in any other projects or services.