Derek Mahlburg, Director, North American graphic paper and packaging, has covered North American forest products paper markets since 2008.

Currently, he authors North American graphic paper and containerboard forecasts and commentaries, including the monthly Paper Trader and Paper Packaging Monitor, as well as five- and fifteen-year forecasts. Derek also directs the global graphic paper forecast, leads North American paper and board analysis, and has led various special studies and risk analyses, including the Global Woodfree Risk of Closure Study, North American Containerboard Conversion Study, The Impact of Media Tablets on Publication Paper Markets and The Impact of E-commerce on North American Paper Packaging Markets.