Eduardo Tinti is a senior reporter in agriculture. He has a background in consulting, where his focus was on infrastructure projects in Brazil, as well as steel and iron ore market analysis in the UK. He now works on oilseeds market price reporting, with a particular focus on soybeans in major FOB markets such as South America and the US.

Eduardo joined Fastmarkets in March 2021. After his university undergraduate degree in economics in Brazil, Eduardo completed a master’s degree in economic studying at The Sorbonne, France and Kingston University, UK. He is now based in the London office, working with the Fastmarkets agriculture price reporting and editorial team.