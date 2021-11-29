Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Eduardo Tinti AB.jpg

Eduardo Tinti

Senior reporter, agriculture

Eduardo Tinti is a senior reporter in agriculture. He has a background in consulting, where his focus was on infrastructure projects in Brazil, as well as steel and iron ore market analysis in the UK. He now works on oilseeds market price reporting, with a particular focus on soybeans in major FOB markets such as South America and the US.

Eduardo joined Fastmarkets in March 2021. After his university undergraduate degree in economics in Brazil, Eduardo completed a master’s degree in economic studying at The Sorbonne, France and Kingston University, UK. He is now based in the London office, working with the Fastmarkets agriculture price reporting and editorial team.

Related articles
soybean meal crushing
Brazil’s corn and soybeans: a look inside the market
From a faster planting season to a high export pace, what’s the latest news in the South American market?
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Brazil’s corn imports on the rise as 1.2m mt landed: IMEA
Brazilian corn imports reached 1.2 million mt from January to August and even...
September 28, 2021 10:40 AM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Container cargo freight ship with working crane bridge discharge at container terminal, Aerial top view container ship at deep sea port.
Freight rates slightly higher on Chinese port congestions
Freight rates for dry bulk commodities lifted for the second consecutive week in most routes monitored by Agricensus...
September 22, 2021 12:44 AM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Brazil’s corn output at 4-year low on ‘most challenging crop': Conab
Brazil will produce 85.7 million mt of corn in 2020/21, 16.4% lower on the year as weather disruptions slashed second crop...
September 09, 2021 05:26 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Tractor and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn
Brazil’s agribusiness splits on backing Bolsonaro amid rising tensions
Splits in BrazilвЂ™s agricultural hierarchy could be laid bare in the coming days after the countryвЂ™s agribusiness entities went...
September 06, 2021 06:14 PM
 · 
Marcela Caetano
Crushed soybeans - Glycine max. Top view
Brazil’s soybean crush margins, corn prices down: IMEA
Soybean crush margins in the state of Mato Grosso, BrazilвЂ™s agriculture powerhouse, fell 20% over the week pressured by...
August 31, 2021 12:19 AM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Old Redwood Trees
Brazil’s fresh water supply plunges on climate change, deforestation: study
Between 1991 and 2020 Brazil has lost nearly a fifth of its surface fresh water supply due to climate change and deforestation, a...
August 23, 2021 04:52 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Field of wheat
Argentine farmers corn sales pick up, beans and wheat lower
Argentine farmers sold large volumes of corn in the week to July 14 as harvest works gathered steam and reached 62.4% of the...
July 21, 2021 02:55 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Historic crop loss expected as new frosts hit Brazilian corn areas
The week has begun with the already-shattered corn market going through yet another blow as...
July 19, 2021 07:17 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Brazil’s soybean exports lose steam on waning Chinese buying
Brazilian soybean exports dropped to 11.1 million mt in June, 13% lower on the year and 26% below volumes exported in...
July 06, 2021 01:49 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed