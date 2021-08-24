Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Elina Virchenko

Related articles
Metal armature. Metal rods. 3d illustration
RUSSIA REBAR: Domestic price dropping due to oversupply and export duty
Domestic prices for steel rebar in Russia’s Central Federal District widened downward by 3,500 roubles ($47) per tonne in the week to Monday August 23.
August 24, 2021 10:48 AM
 · 
Elina Virchenko
Steel Profiles
RUSSIA REBAR: Domestic price rebound on influence of export duty
Domestic prices for steel rebar in Russia’s Central Federal District around Moscow narrowed upward by 2,000 roubles ($27) per tonne in the seven days to Monday August 16.
August 17, 2021 04:25 PM
 · 
Elina Virchenko
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed