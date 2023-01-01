BRM academy stage

Methodology Contact us Login

At this year’s event we’ve got 2 exciting and immersive content stages, complete with leading industry speakers.


The BRM Academy agenda will take place on the silent stage in the Fastmarkets networking lounge and will provide you with a back to basics one stop shop to get up to speed with industry essentials.
Agenda

Tuesday, 20 June

10.30 Lithium-ion battery 101

Workshop

· How do lithium-ion cells work?
· How are they made? What are the materials’ intensities?
· Deep dive into cell manufacture with each step broken down into cost

Speaker:

Muthu Krishna, Battery Manufacturing Cost Modeller, Fastmarkets

11.30 Supply chain insights

Workshop

· How do the critical battery raw material markets work, who produces, sells, buys and consumes materials – and in which formats?
· The shift from benchmark to spot pricing
· Main exporting and importing countries and trading flows

Speakers:

Andrew Leyland, Managing Director, Supply Chain Insights
Christopher Ellis, Strategy Director, Fastmarkets

12.30 FM Insights: How the evolution of the EV battery market shapes demand for new prices

Workshop

· Responding to market demands for prices transparency in developing markets: lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and carbon
· What are the catalysts for the introduction of new prices?
· How can market participants contribute to the development of prices and price formation

Speakers:

Grace Asenov, Base & Energy Metals Editor, The Americas, Fastmarkets
Justin Yang, Strategic Markets Editor, Energy Transition, Fastmarkets
Dalila Ouerghi, Senior price reporter, battery raw materials, Fastmarkets

15.30 Networking & Refreshments Break

14.30 Rare Earth Metals Market Outlook

Presentation

· Why are rare earths important to energy transition?
· How are electric vehicles restructuring the rare earth market?
· What are the key supply chain risks in the pipeline?

Speaker:

Nils Backeberg PhD CSci, Founder & Director, Project Blue

15.30 Rare Earth Project Insights

Presentation

Speaker:

Lindian Resources

Wednesday, 21 June

10.15 A-Z of battery metals derivatives & hedging

Workshop

· How to get started in hedging, including the routes to market and practicalities
· Principles of hedging price risk using exchange-based cash-settled derivatives
· Case studies for managing risk using cobalt and lithium futures

Speaker:

Grace Asenov, Base & Energy Metals Editor, The Americas, Fastmarkets

11.30 Sodium Ion battery 101

Presentation

· Na-Ion cell design: cathode and anode chemistries
· Market for Sodium Ion batteries
· Announcement of major players
· Comparison LFP - Mn-Rich - Na-Ion
· Cost comparison and implications

Speaker:

Dr Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Global Co-Head Advanced Technology Center Automotive & Industrials, Roland Berger

12.30 Gigafactories: Future capacity outlook

Presentation

Speaker:

Dalila Ouerghi, Senior price reporter, battery raw materials, Fastmarkets

14.00 Black mass deep dive

Workshop

· Scrap battery availability & impact of tightness of supply
· Leading & emerging recycling technologies – pyro, hydro, direct & electro
· Black mass pricing methodology and cost index forecast

Speaker:

Lee Allen, Strategic Markets Editor, Fastmarkets

15.15 Why do batteries age?

Workshop

· How long do electric vehicle batteries last?
· What processes take place in a battery over time?
· What effect does battery ageing have on range and power?

Speaker:

Muthu Krishna, Battery Manufacturing Cost Modeller, Fastmarkets

16:30 The evolution of technology: A cathode maker’s perspective

Presentation

Speaker:

Vivas Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Mitra Chem

Thursday, 22 June

10.00 Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE): Deep Dive

Presentation

Speaker:

Pedro Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer, Geolith

11.30 Lithium metal battery 101

Workshop

Speaker:

Emilie Bodoin, Founder, Pure Lithium

12.00 IRMA – Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance

Presentation

