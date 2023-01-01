BRM academy stage

The BRM Academy agenda will take place on the silent stage in the Fastmarkets networking lounge and will provide you with a back to basics one stop shop to get up to speed with industry essentials.
Tuesday, 20 June
10.30 Lithium-ion battery 101
Workshop
· How do lithium-ion cells work?
· How are they made? What are the materials’ intensities?
· Deep dive into cell manufacture with each step broken down into cost
Speaker:
Muthu Krishna, Battery Manufacturing Cost Modeller, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
11.30 Supply chain insights
Workshop
· How do the critical battery raw material markets work, who produces, sells, buys and consumes materials – and in which formats?
· The shift from benchmark to spot pricing
· Main exporting and importing countries and trading flows
Speakers:
Andrew Leyland, Managing Director, Supply Chain Insights
Christopher Ellis, Strategy Director, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
12.30 FM Insights: How the evolution of the EV battery market shapes demand for new prices
Workshop
· Responding to market demands for prices transparency in developing markets: lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and carbon
· What are the catalysts for the introduction of new prices?
· How can market participants contribute to the development of prices and price formation
Speakers:
Grace Asenov, Base & Energy Metals Editor, The Americas, Fastmarkets
Justin Yang, Strategic Markets Editor, Energy Transition, Fastmarkets
Dalila Ouerghi, Senior price reporter, battery raw materials, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
15.30 Networking & Refreshments Break
———————————————————————-
14.30 Rare Earth Metals Market Outlook
Presentation
· Why are rare earths important to energy transition?
· How are electric vehicles restructuring the rare earth market?
· What are the key supply chain risks in the pipeline?
Speaker:
Nils Backeberg PhD CSci, Founder & Director, Project Blue
———————————————————————-
15.30 Rare Earth Project Insights
Presentation
Speaker:
Lindian Resources
———————————————————————-
Wednesday, 21 June
10.15 A-Z of battery metals derivatives & hedging
Workshop
· How to get started in hedging, including the routes to market and practicalities
· Principles of hedging price risk using exchange-based cash-settled derivatives
· Case studies for managing risk using cobalt and lithium futures
Speaker:
Grace Asenov, Base & Energy Metals Editor, The Americas, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
11.30 Sodium Ion battery 101
Presentation
· Na-Ion cell design: cathode and anode chemistries
· Market for Sodium Ion batteries
· Announcement of major players
· Comparison LFP - Mn-Rich - Na-Ion
· Cost comparison and implications
Speaker:
Dr Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Global Co-Head Advanced Technology Center Automotive & Industrials, Roland Berger
———————————————————————-
12.30 Gigafactories: Future capacity outlook
Presentation
Speaker:
Dalila Ouerghi, Senior price reporter, battery raw materials, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
14.00 Black mass deep dive
Workshop
· Scrap battery availability & impact of tightness of supply
· Leading & emerging recycling technologies – pyro, hydro, direct & electro
· Black mass pricing methodology and cost index forecast
Speaker:
Lee Allen, Strategic Markets Editor, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
15.15 Why do batteries age?
Workshop
· How long do electric vehicle batteries last?
· What processes take place in a battery over time?
· What effect does battery ageing have on range and power?
Speaker:
Muthu Krishna, Battery Manufacturing Cost Modeller, Fastmarkets
———————————————————————-
16:30 The evolution of technology: A cathode maker’s perspective
Presentation
Speaker:
Vivas Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Mitra Chem
Thursday, 22 June
10.00 Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE): Deep Dive
Presentation
Speaker:
Pedro Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer, Geolith
———————————————————————-
11.30 Lithium metal battery 101
Workshop
Speaker:
Emilie Bodoin, Founder, Pure Lithium
———————————————————————-
12.00 IRMA – Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance
Presentation