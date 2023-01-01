BRM academy stage

Agenda

Tuesday, 20 June

10.30 Lithium-ion battery 101

Workshop

· How do lithium-ion cells work?

· How are they made? What are the materials’ intensities?

· Deep dive into cell manufacture with each step broken down into cost

Speaker:

Muthu Krishna, Battery Manufacturing Cost Modeller, Fastmarkets

11.30 Supply chain insights

Workshop

· How do the critical battery raw material markets work, who produces, sells, buys and consumes materials – and in which formats?

· The shift from benchmark to spot pricing

· Main exporting and importing countries and trading flows

Speakers:

Andrew Leyland, Managing Director, Supply Chain Insights

Christopher Ellis, Strategy Director, Fastmarkets

12.30 FM Insights: How the evolution of the EV battery market shapes demand for new prices

Workshop

· Responding to market demands for prices transparency in developing markets: lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and carbon

· What are the catalysts for the introduction of new prices?

· How can market participants contribute to the development of prices and price formation

Speakers:

Grace Asenov, Base & Energy Metals Editor, The Americas, Fastmarkets

Justin Yang, Strategic Markets Editor, Energy Transition, Fastmarkets

Dalila Ouerghi, Senior price reporter, battery raw materials, Fastmarkets

15.30 Networking & Refreshments Break

14.30 Rare Earth Metals Market Outlook

Presentation

· Why are rare earths important to energy transition?

· How are electric vehicles restructuring the rare earth market?

· What are the key supply chain risks in the pipeline?

Speaker:

Nils Backeberg PhD CSci, Founder & Director, Project Blue

15.30 Rare Earth Project Insights

Presentation

Speaker:

Lindian Resources

Wednesday, 21 June

10.15 A-Z of battery metals derivatives & hedging

Workshop

· How to get started in hedging, including the routes to market and practicalities

· Principles of hedging price risk using exchange-based cash-settled derivatives

· Case studies for managing risk using cobalt and lithium futures

Speaker:

Grace Asenov, Base & Energy Metals Editor, The Americas, Fastmarkets

11.30 Sodium Ion battery 101

Presentation

· Na-Ion cell design: cathode and anode chemistries

· Market for Sodium Ion batteries

· Announcement of major players

· Comparison LFP - Mn-Rich - Na-Ion

· Cost comparison and implications

Speaker:

Dr Wolfgang Bernhart, Senior Partner, Global Co-Head Advanced Technology Center Automotive & Industrials, Roland Berger

12.30 Gigafactories: Future capacity outlook

Presentation

Speaker:

Dalila Ouerghi, Senior price reporter, battery raw materials, Fastmarkets

14.00 Black mass deep dive

Workshop

· Scrap battery availability & impact of tightness of supply

· Leading & emerging recycling technologies – pyro, hydro, direct & electro

· Black mass pricing methodology and cost index forecast

Speaker:

Lee Allen, Strategic Markets Editor, Fastmarkets

15.15 Why do batteries age?

Workshop

· How long do electric vehicle batteries last?

· What processes take place in a battery over time?

· What effect does battery ageing have on range and power?

Speaker:

Muthu Krishna, Battery Manufacturing Cost Modeller, Fastmarkets

16:30 The evolution of technology: A cathode maker’s perspective

Presentation

Speaker:

Vivas Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Mitra Chem

Thursday, 22 June

10.00 Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE): Deep Dive

Presentation

Speaker:

Pedro Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer, Geolith

11.30 Lithium metal battery 101

Workshop

Speaker:

Emilie Bodoin, Founder, Pure Lithium

12.00 IRMA – Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance

Presentation

