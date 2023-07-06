Venue

Renaissance Hotel Sao Paulo

Alameda Santos, 2233

São Paulo - SP

01419-002

Brazil

+55 11 3069 2233



Make the most of your stay in São Paulo, Brazil. Renaissance São Paulo Hotel is a luxury hotel in the Jardins district just a few steps from iconic Avenida Paulista. Connect with the city from our central location surrounded by museums, art galleries and cultural centers. Authentic experiences and flavors are infused into every amenity at our luxury hotel. Eat at a restaurant specializing in São Paulo cuisine or treat yourself to traditional Japanese at Living Lounge Bar & Sushi. Book a massage at The Spa at Renaissance or visit our 24-hour Renaissance Fitness for ellipticals, stair climbers and a sauna/steam room. Our Wellness Floor includes an outdoor heated pool with a whirlpool spa and terrace. São Paulo is one of Brazil’s most colorful and cultural cities, and our hotel rooms and suites showcase the city from sprawling windows. Spread out in a classically designed luxury hotel room with marble bathrooms, 24-hour room service and safes. At Renaissance São Paulo Hotel, delight in discovery.

ACCOMMODATIONS

SPECIAL RATES FOR ATTENDEES

August 7 - 9, 2023

· Deluxe Room Single USD $156 per room/per evening

· Room rates includes breakfast and internet

· Room rate does not include 5.00% ISS or USD $3.00 tourism tax per evening

To book your reservation online click here.

Cut-off date: July 6, 2023

Check-in: 3:00pm

Check-out: 12:00pm

*Please note: Your conference registration does not include accommodations, nor does it guarantee a room will be reserved for you. Therefore, it is your responsibility to reserve your own room for the conference. The rooms will be allocated on a first–come, first–served basis. We advise you to make your bookings as early as possible to ensure your room reservation. Reservations will be accepted at the group rate until the room block is full or July 6, 2023 (whichever comes first). After that, reservations will be honored based on availability at regular hotel rates.