Why attend this year’s event?
- Asian Battery Materials Conference 2023 is the only battery supply chain conference in Asia with more than 40 sessions and 30+ industry leading speakers
- 3 days of in-depth presentations revealing the very latest market intelligence addressing Asian Battery Materials and deep insights into market trends.
- Network with over 200 potential suppliers and clients, create future partnerships and discover new investors
- Stay informed about the latest innovations in material extraction and processing technologies, battery innovation, recycling technology and ESG considerations
- Navigate recent geopolitical and regulatory developments, such as the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war on battery materials. Hear more about the Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s new battery regulations and what this means for Asian-European partnerships. As well as Indonesia’s nickel strategy and Australia’s direction and vision for the future of its EV battery supply chains
Who should attend?
This event is aimed at participants throughout the battery materials supply chain, including: