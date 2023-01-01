Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023
/
Networking Opportunities
Back
Networking Opportunities

Networking app

Available before the conference, allowing delegates to view the attendee list, contact attendees to arrange meetings and view and manage your agenda

Networking Lounge

Dedicated networking lounge allowing you to meet contacts and conduct meetings

Steel Mill Lounge

Networking lounge exclusively for steel mill delegates allowing you to conduct meetings in comfort

Speed Networking and Icebreakers

Taking place on Monday, March, 13 (16:30-17:00), Kick off the first day of the conference by networking and connecting with key players in the Asian ferroalloys market.

Welcome Networking Reception

Meet fellow delegates in a relaxed setting and start the conference in style. The welcome reception takes place on Monday, March 13 from 17:00- 19:00

Networking Lunches

Grab your lunch, choose a ferroalloy themed table, take a seat and start networking

Evening Reception

Another opportunity to catch up with existing contacts and meet new connections in a social environment. The evening reception takes place on Tuesday, March 14 from 17:00-19:00

Back
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed