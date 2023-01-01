Networking Opportunities

Networking app
Available before the conference, allowing delegates to view the attendee list, contact attendees to arrange meetings and view and manage your agenda
Networking Lounge
Dedicated networking lounge allowing you to meet contacts and conduct meetings
Steel Mill Lounge
Networking lounge exclusively for steel mill delegates allowing you to conduct meetings in comfort
Speed Networking and Icebreakers
Taking place on Monday, March, 13 (16:30-17:00), Kick off the first day of the conference by networking and connecting with key players in the Asian ferroalloys market.
Welcome Networking Reception
Meet fellow delegates in a relaxed setting and start the conference in style. The welcome reception takes place on Monday, March 13 from 17:00- 19:00
Networking Lunches
Grab your lunch, choose a ferroalloy themed table, take a seat and start networking
Evening Reception
Another opportunity to catch up with existing contacts and meet new connections in a social environment. The evening reception takes place on Tuesday, March 14 from 17:00-19:00