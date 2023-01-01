Mondi Štěti Mill Tour

Join us March 7th for a tour of the Mondi Štětí Mill!

Mondi Štětí is the largest producer of pulp and paper in the Czech Republic and the main European supplier of kraft paper for the production of paper bags within the Mondi Group. The plant is involved in the entire pulp and paper production process – from the acceptance of wood to quality control of the final product. Two cooking plants for bleached and unbleached pulp and five paper machines supply our customers to create bags for building materials, food bags, packaging for pet food, shopping bags, or solutions for applications used in e-commerce.

During the mill tour at Mondi Štětí you will see paper production at its best: from the wood yard to the paper machines and our paper bag converting operations – we invite you to step inside and see what world class pulp and paper production in the heart of Europe looks like.

Schedule:

13:30 Depart hotel

14:30 Arrive at Štětí Mill

14:50 Tour begins

16:30 Depart Štětí for hotel

17:30 Arrival at hotel & evening drinks reception

Register

Please select your complimentary registration for the Mondi Štětí Mill tour as part of your conference registration. By registering for the tour, you consent to your name, job title and company being shared with our sponsor, Mondi.

Mondi Štětí Mill tour places are available on a first come, first served places