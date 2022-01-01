Health and Safety Measures

Fastmarkets events continue to prioritise the health and safety of customers, colleagues and suppliers and will be run in accordance with official government and local authority guidance, as well as any venue or location-specific regulations.

The Events Shield, established in accordance with our parent company, Euromoney Institutional Investor, adds a further layer of best practice standards and guidelines, which will be applied across all Fastmarkets events. This comprehensive set of enhanced measures has been designed to provide our clientele with the confidence that at any Fastmarkets event around the world, we are striving to provide the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and quality.

We are working very closely with all our venues and suppliers to deliver a safe and legally compliant environment in which our events will take place.

The event health and safety precautionary guidelines are subject to changes as directed by the local and federal authorities and will be updated in line with these directives.

Health & Safety Advisory

If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, feeling unwell, or suspect have symptoms of COVID-19, please seek medical attention, and do not attend the event.

Assumption of Risk

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending this event, you agree to be voluntarily bound to our Assumption of Risk terms, which can be found COVID-19 - Assumption of Risk.pdf

Covid-19 Policy

Fastmarkets looks forward to welcoming you to the conference in person after the disruptive impact of Covid 19 on face to face meetings since 2020. Any cancellations due to Covid-19 will be dealt with on a case by case basis

We work with all our local contacts to ensure that all protocols are being adhered to, and prior to the event, you will receive details on our procedures onsite to keep you safe.