Home
/
Events
/
World Coal Leaders Network 2023
/
2022 Attendees
See who joined us in 2022:

AB Energo AGCOO, Operational director
AB Energo AGCSCO
AB Energo AGDirector
ACEMAR AGCEO
Adelon AGBeneficiary of the company
Adelon AGSales and marketing officer
Adelon AGSales and Marketing Officer
Adelon AGSenior Officer
Adelon AGTrader
ADI ResourcesDirector of Business Development
AES Andes S.A.Fuels Manager
AES CorporationGlobal Director - Fuel & Freight
AGORA SHIPBROKING CORPORATIONManaging Director
AKCANSA CIMENTO SANAYI ve TICARET A.S.PROCUREMENT MANAGER - Energy and Fuel , Investment and Equipment
Alcos TransportManager
Alfa Resurs OUCoal Trading & Mining
All Access EnergyCEO
ALLEGIANT (SHIPPING) LTD.Panamax Broker
ALLEGIANT (SHIPPING) LTD.Panamax Broker
Alpha Resources and InvestmentsCEO
Antrakoi SrlCEO
AQUA CHARTERING, ISTANBULBroker
AQUA CHARTERING, ISTANBULBroker
Arion Shipping Sp. z o.o.Chartering Broker
Arrow Shipbroking GroupHead of Research
Asia FerroAlloys LLPCommercial Director
Asia FerroAlloys LLPSales Manager
Asia FerroAlloys LLPSales specialist
Avalon TradingGeneral Manager
Averton BulkCEO
AVRA International DMCCSales Manager
Balamara resourcesDirector
BALTA SAChief Executive Officer
BALTA SADirector Transport & Logistic
BANPU PUBULIC COMPANY LIMITEDHead of Marketing, Sales & Logistics
BANPU PUBULIC COMPANY LIMITEDManager - Japan, Korea Europe
Bartex Sp. z o.oCoal Trader
Bartex sp. z o.o.CSR Consultant
BITA SHIPPING, ISTANBULChartering Manager
Blackhawk Coal SalesVice President
Bright Point International Financial UK LimitedManaging Director
Bulk Trading S.A.Senior Trader
Carbofer Tecnologie SpASales Director
Carbofer Tecnologie SpASales Manager
Carbofera TradeGeneral Manager
Carbomax de ColombiaCommercial Manager
Carbomax de ColombiaSales Representative
Carbonera de Negocios Venezolanos CAConsulting Manager
Carbonera de Negocios Venezolanos CAManager
Carbonera de Negocios Venezolanos CAPresident
CarbonesIntersureste SASCEO
CCCR Commodities (Pty) LtdDirector
CCCR Commodities (Pty) LtdPartner
CCCR Commodities (Pty) LtdTrader
CCSVP
CEMENTOS MOLINSINGENIERO DE COMPRAS
Cementos Molins SACorporate Purchasing Director
CementraDirector of Materials and procurement
Cementra/JordanCFO
Ceylon Coal (Pvt) LtdGeneral Manager
Ceylon Coal (Pvt) LtdLogistic Manager
ČEZ, a.s.Renewable and Classical Energy Division Director
ČEZ, a.s.Renewable and Classical Energy Division Director
CIM BankDirector
CIM BankRelationship Manager
COECLERICI COMMODITIES SACEO
Coeclerici Commodities SADeputy Chairman & CEO
COECLERICI COMMODITIES SAHead of Africa - Sourcing
COECLERICI COMMODITIES SAHead of operations - Senior Trader
Colakoglu Metalurji ASPurchasing Supervisor
Cometa TradingMarketing
COMUNIDAD CERREJONBOARD PRESIDENT
COMUNIDAD DE EL CERREJONCONSEJO DIRECTIVO
COMUNIDAD DE EL CERREJONPRESIDENTE
COMUNIDAD DE EL CERREJONPRESIDENTE SUPLENTE
CRH Materials Polska Sp z o.o.Energy Category Manager
CRUPrincipal Analyst Steel
CRUSenior Coal Analyst
D.TRADINGAnalyst
Daiichi Chuo Kisen KaishaAssistant Manager
Daiichi Chuo Kisen KaishaGeneral Manager
Daiichi Chuo Kisen KaishaManager
Efor HoldingCEO
Elkem ASARaw Material Manager
EMDAD for Industrial Supplies and ServicesChairman
EMDAD for Industrial Supplies and ServicesManaging Director
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AGDesk Head - Global Fuels
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AGSenior Desk Analyst
Energo Bord EoodCommercial Director
Energo Sp. z o.o.CFO
Energo Sp. z o.o.Head of Import & Logistics
Energo Sp. z o.o.tbc
Energy AspectsHead of European Gas & LNG Services
EP RESOURCES AGCEO
EP Resources AGCFO
EP Resources AGTrading Associate
EP Resources AGVP Head of Trading
EP Resources AGVP Marketing & Origination
Equentia Natural Resources DMCCTrader
ESL Shipping LtdCommercial Director
EUBALTICA MAREK KOWALSKIManaging Director
Euromoney ConferencesCustomer Service Executive
European Climate FoundationFellow
EXCOMIN SASCommercial Manager
Exporting Commodities International LLCSVP
Exxaro Coal (Pty) LtdLead, M2R Optimisation
Exxaro Coal (Pty) LtdSenior Market Analyst
F.H.U. MEDEX WOJCIECH WOZNIAKCMO
FORTIA MINERALSCEO
Fortum OyjPurchasing Manager
Fortum Power & HeatFuel Manager
Garcia-Munté EnergíaSales Director
Gareth Griffiths ConsultingMD
Glencore International AGCoal Trader
Glencore International AGHead of Coal Department
GLOBAL ENERGIA ANSTALTTrader
GLOBAL ENERGIA ANSTALTTrader
Global Energia AnstaltTrader
Global Risk ManagementEnergy Risk Manager
Global Risk ManagementSenior Energy Risk Manager
globalCOALMarket Manager
globalCOALMarket Manager
Goba Capital IncManaging Director, Business Development
Godefroid Europe SAManaging Director
GRS MarineDirector
GStream SACEO
Hampton Resources LimitedDirector
Hampton Resources LimitedManaging Partner
Hanseatic Commodity Trading GmbHManaging Director
HATTAT HOLDING A.S.Vice President
Helen Ltd.Category manager
HEP Production, PP PlominPower Plant Manager
HEP Proizvodnja, PP PlominProduction manager
HMS Bergbau AGShareholder
HOLCIMHEAD OF FUELS
Horus Energy Group SASCEO
Hugh M LeeEnergy Economist
IMR Metallurgical Resources AGTrader
Incolab Services LatviaTechnical director
IndependentConsultant
Interkarbon San ve Tic Ltd CoMember of Board
International MaterialsTrade Manager
InterSide B.V.CEO
InterSide B.V.CEO
İskenderun EnerjiGeneral Manager
ITOCHU Singapore Pte LtdManager
ITWOperations Coordinator
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA S.ACoke Sales & Finance Manager
Jellinbah GroupGeneral Manager - Marketing & Logistics
Jitegemee Holdings Company LimitedManaging Director
JRJ CAPITAL LLCManaging Director
JSC VENTSPILS COMMERCIAL PORTChairman
JSC VENTSPILS COMMERCIAL PORTCommercial Director
JSC VENTSPILS COMMERCIAL PORTMEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
KARDEMİR A.Ş.Foreign Procurement Executive Chief
Kardemir Karabük Demir ve Çelik San. Ve Tic. A.Ş.Foreign Procurement Specialist
KemexonDirector
Kiln Fuels LtdDirector
KlavenessMarket Analyst
Koch Supply & TradingMarket Analyst
KplerPartnerships Lead
KplerSales Executive
LBH DubaiCommercial Manager
Lightship Chartering AthensChartering Manager
LOTUS KOMUR LTD STIDirector
LOTUS KOMUR LTD STIPresident
LOTUS KOMUR LTD STITrade Manager
LURISTAX PTY LTDDirector
LX InternationalAssociate
LX InternationalManager
LX InternationalManager
Mates MadencilikBusiness Development Director
Mates MadencilikBusiness Development Executive
Maxwer Group AGDirector
Maxwer Group AGHead of Treasury
Maxwer International AGConsultant
McCloskey by OPIS, A Dow Jones CompanyAssociate Director
McCloskey by OPIS, a Dow Jones CompanyJournalist Latam Coal Market
McCloskey by OPIS, a Dow Jones companySenior Research Analyst
McCloskey by OPIS, a Dow Jones CompanyVice President
McKinsey & CompanyExpert
MEDEXCEO
METALIMEX a. s.Member of the Board and Coal Division Director
METINVEST HOLDING LLCActing Head of strategic raw materials department
Metinvest International SADirector of Coal Export Sales Department
Minercoque de ColombiaPresident
Ministry of mines and steel developmentHonorable Minister of Mines and Steel development
Ministry of mines and steel development NigeriaSenior Special Asistant To HM mines and steel
Montel ASCoal & Gas Editor
Morupule Coal MineChief Executive Officer
Morupule Coal MineSenior Project Manager
Mosra EnerjiCEO
Mosra EnerjiLawyer
Mosra Enerji LimitedSenior Exploration Geologist
MPC Metallurgical Primary Commodities SADirector
MPC Metallurgical Primary Commodities SAInterpreter
MSI LtdDirector
Navitas Compania Maritima SANo Title
Nordjyllandsværket A/SEnergy Trader
NOVA MARINE CARRIERSChartering Manager
OlamHead of Freight Research
Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KGManaging Director
Omsan LogisticsSea, Air, Project and Railway Director
Oxbow Energy Solutions GmbHMarketing & Sales Distribution Division
Oy Backman-Trummer AbHead of Division KWH Logistics and CEO
Oy M. Rauanheimo AbBusiness Development Director
Oy M. Rauanheimo AbCEO
P2 Trading Sp z o.o.Chief Executive Officer
P2 Trading Sp z o.o.Commercial Director
PacMaK DB Naval Charterers & Consultants (Pte.) Ltd.Chartering Manager
PALADIN INTERNATIONAL DMCCTrader
PCR InvestmentsManaging Director
PCR InvestmentsProcurement Director
Peabody EnergyDirector Sales & Marketing
Perret Associates LtdDirector
PETKIM PETROKIMYA ASAromatic Derivatives,Glycols and Alcohols Sales Supervisor
PHARO Ship AgentManaging Director
Pine Energy Pte. Ltd.Head of Trading and Operation
Polbilding Sp. z o.o. Sp. K.CEO
Polyak EynezBoard Member
Polyak EynezChairman
PREMCOAL GROUP LTDManagement Board Member
PT Sojitz IndonesiaManager
Ramaco Coal SalesVP - Metallurgical Sales
Re Alloys Sp. z o.o.CEO
Re Alloys Sp. z o.o.Purchasing and logistic director
Renida Trade and ShippingTrader
RioTintoPrincipal Advisor
RobindaleCEO
RobindaleCoal Sales
RobindaleCoal Sales
RobindaleCoal Sales
RobindaleExecutive VP - Export Sales
S&P Global Commodity InsightsAssociate Editor/Sr. Pricing specialist - EMEA Shipping | Dry Bulk
S&P Global Commodity InsightsEditorial Director, Global Shipping & Freight
S&P MarineDirector
SAM-BUD-ROL sp. z o.o. spolka komandytowaCEO
SAM-BUD-ROL sp. z o.o. spolka komandytowaCEO
SEA-investCommercial Manager
SECIL Companhia Geral de Cal e CimentoExecutive Director
Sev.en Global InvestmentsAssociate M&A
SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SAGlobal Energy Minerals Trade manager
SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SAVice President Mineral Commodities
Shubarkol PremiumDeputy general director for logistics and commerce
Shubarkol PremiumFinancial director
Shubarkol Premiummember of the board of directors
SIDENOR Group (Viohalco SA)Procurement Category Senior Buyer
SIDENOR Steel Industry S.A.Procurement Director
Simpson Spence YoungSenior Director Dry Cargo Chartering .
Sorus EnergyPresident
SOTACIB/GROUP CEMENTOS MOLINSProcurement Director
SPARK ENERGY RESOURCES SAManaging Director
SRR LOGISTICSManaging Partner
SRR LOGISTICSManaging Partner
StaCom, Inc. LtdSales Manager
STEAG GmbHHead of Front Office Trading
Steel Mont GmbHCEO
Straight Creek MetCoal, LLCCEO
SynabulkSenior Chartering Manager
SYNERGIO SACEO
TELF BT AGAnalyst
Terracone Sp. z o.o.Coal and Coke Sales
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited.Director (Operations)
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited.General Manager ( Coordination)
TITAN CEMENT COMPANY SAGroup Energy Manager
Titan Cement Company SAGroup Procurement Project Director
TMGA - Marítima ConsifletManaging Director
Toros TarımSales and Marketing Chief
Torvald KlavenessHead of Research
Trafigura PTE LTDAtlantic Thermal Coal and Petcoke Trader
Trafigura PTE LTDTrader
Trafigura PTE LTDTrader
Transatlantica Commodities Pte LtdCEO
Transatlantica Commodities Pte LtdChartering Manager
Transatlantica Commodities Pte LtdLogistics / Transportation
Tshiamo GroupChief Executive Officer
UAB DametaCoal trading
UAB DametaPresident
UNICOAL SPASales Manager
UNICOAL SPASales Manager
Unicoal Trading (Mauritius)Director
Usługi, Handel, Import-Eksport Marcin RadeckiCEO
Usługi, Handel, Import-Eksport Marcin RadeckiExecutive Assistant
VARAMAR SHIPPING DMCCChartering Manager
Veolia Energy Contracting Poland Sp. z o.oFuel Trading and Development
Vostok EnergyExecutive Director
Vostok EnergyExport Sales Director
Vulcan InternationalHead of Thermal Coal Sales
VUM, a.s.Executive Director
VUM, A.S.Purchase
VUM, A.S.Purchase
WĘGLOKOKS S.A.Manager of Purchase
Welhunt UK LimitedSenior Trade Manager
Wildex TraidingSales Director
XcoalManager Trade Finance
XcoalMarket Manager
Xcoal Energy & ResourcesVice President - Marketing
Xcoal Energy & ResourcesVice President - Marketing
XCoal Energy & Resources Germany GmbHSenior Trading Manager
XCoal Energy & Resources Germany GmbHTrading Manager
Xcoal Energy&Resources Germany GmbHMD
Xcoal FranceTrader
