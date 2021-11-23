Contact Us Login

Fastmarkets’ forest products events are the industry’s meeting places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more

The forest products industry is undergoing changes at a rapid speed. The push for sustainability, growing e-commerce and logistic problems exacerbated by the pandemic are just some of the challenges and trends the industry faces today. Our events provide the critical insights and outlooks that enables you to understand the market dynamics that at shaping the global and regional markets. We bring together the decision-makers and topic experts across the supply chain together in one place, giving you the opportunity to network and gain critical insights to help you and your organizations succeed in a changing market.

RISI European Conference and PPI Awards
March 8-10, 2022 | Lisbon, Portugal
Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Packaging webinar series - North America.png
WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 08:00 AM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
