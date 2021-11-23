Forest products events
Fastmarkets’ forest products events are the industry’s meeting places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
The forest products industry is undergoing changes at a rapid speed. The push for sustainability, growing e-commerce and logistic problems exacerbated by the pandemic are just some of the challenges and trends the industry faces today. Our events provide the critical insights and outlooks that enables you to understand the market dynamics that at shaping the global and regional markets. We bring together the decision-makers and topic experts across the supply chain together in one place, giving you the opportunity to network and gain critical insights to help you and your organizations succeed in a changing market.
March 8-10, 2022 | Lisbon, Portugal
Get ready for the next conference with our latest industry insights
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging