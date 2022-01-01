Fastmarkets Forest Products Asia Pulp, Paper and Hygiene Products Conference 2023

Methodology Contact us Login

China is the leading producer and consumer of pulp, paper and packaging in the world, while Southeast Asia is predicted to become a key consumer region in the coming years. More than ever, market participants need to stay on top of the rapid changing market dynamics in Asia. This year, we are combining our expertise in hygiene products to bring you Fastmarkets Forest Products Asia Pulp, Paper and Hygiene Products Conference. Don’t miss the chance to hear from industry players and leaders on their market insights, access Fastmarkets’ world-class outlooks and connect with key players in the Asian forest products industry.

May
Shanghai
View map
Don’t miss this chance to connect in person:
Fastmarkets expert insights
Hear from Fastmarkets and leading industry experts as they discuss the key themes and challenges shaping China’s pulp, paper and packaging needs - and what that means for supply, demand and the all-important logistics.
Meet key industry executives in person
You can reconnect with senior decision-makers from industry-leading brands. Meet the whole supply chain from pulp producers and suppliers, through to mills and end user businesses.
Focus in on China
Experts will lay out to you China’s economic growth trajectory and the outlook for Chinese pulp, paper and packaging demand and production. Also dig into the impact of Covid-19 and the global energy crisis on this market.
