Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Forest Products Europe Conference 2023

Fastmarkets Forest Products Europe Conference 2023

For the European forest products market, the 2020s have so far been a period of fundamental change. Sustainability became a business imperative. Supply chains broke down. New mills, lines and conversions added capacity while others closed. Covid-19 created unprecedented price volatility.

2023 represents yet more uncertainy and the existential threat of an energy crisis.

Come together with your peers from the pulp, paper and packaging industry to reflect on where we’ve come from and what we’ve learned along the way. And join our experts to predict where we’re going next. You’ll get access to our very latest analysis, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades to help you prepare for the risks and opportunities ahead.

Mar 7-9, 2023
Prague
View map
Capitalize on the opportunity to:
icons
Stay up to date with the market
Experts from across Europe will bring you insights on everything from the ongoing impact of the energy crisis on prices, through to sustainability and how to ensure sustainable supply chains.
icons
Expand your network
This is the go-to event in the European calendar, pulling in the whole supply chain. You will meet everyone in one place, with networking receptions providing a relaxed environment to make new connections.
icon_events.png
Unique field trip
Mondi are opening up access to their mill. Places are limited so sign up early for your chance to apply to join.
icon_futures.png
Hear Fastmarkets outlooks
You will have the exclusive opportunity to hear 8 outlooks from leading Fastmarkets economists and analysts. Hear fresh insights to help you plan through 2023.
Our Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

Mondi logo
See all sponsors
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed