Forest carbon markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets

Forest carbon markets are quickly evolving as the importance of forests in tackling climate change is increasingly recognized and rewarded. Forestry is one of the most popular and fastest-growing sources of carbon credits and this can have profound impacts on timber supply, forestry investments, and raw material sourcing to forest industries.

In this on-demand Fastmarkets webinar, Glen O’Kelly, CEO of O’Kelly Acumen, discusses some of the key findings from a recent study on the state of forest carbon markets, and implications for forest industries in three case-study regions; US, Europe and New Zealand. Submit the form to access the recording.

