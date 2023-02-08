Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Forest carbon markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets

Watch the recording

Forest carbon markets are quickly evolving as the importance of forests in tackling climate change is increasingly recognized and rewarded. Forestry is one of the most popular and fastest-growing sources of carbon credits and this can have profound impacts on timber supply, forestry investments, and raw material sourcing to forest industries.

In this on-demand Fastmarkets webinar, Glen O’Kelly, CEO of O’Kelly Acumen, discusses some of the key findings from a recent study on the state of forest carbon markets, and implications for forest industries in three case-study regions; US, Europe and New Zealand. Submit the form to access the recording.

Forest carbon markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets
Get your copy of the report here. Prices start at $2800 USD.
Buy now
piles of wood
Not ready to buy? Learn more about this report

Get the latest market insights from our team of forest products experts

forest-carbon-markets-header-new
Forest carbon markets: Carbon pricing mechanisms
Part 2 of the forest carbon markets series, based on the report, “Forest Carbon Markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets”
February 8, 2023
 · 
Glen O’Kelly
forest-carbon-markets-header-new
Forest carbon markets: The role of the forest in climate change and the emergence of forest carbon credits
Part 1 of the forest carbon markets series, based on the report, “Forest Carbon Markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets”
February 8, 2023
 · 
Glen O’Kelly
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed