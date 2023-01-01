Forest Carbon Markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets
Forest carbon markets are quickly evolving as the importance of forests in tackling climate change is increasingly recognized and rewarded. Almost 25% of global carbon dioxide emissions are now covered by pricing mechanisms, with a market value of more than USD 80 billion in 2021. Forestry is one of the most popular and fastest-growing sources of carbon credits. As this market evolves, it can have profound impacts on timber supply, forestry investments, and raw material sourcing to forest industries.
- How forests can help address climate change
- How regulators are pricing carbon
- The makeup of the forest carbon market
- Where credits are generated and bought
- And much more, including regional analysis
