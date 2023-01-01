Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Forest Carbon Markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets

Get your copy of the 80-page report here

Forest carbon markets are quickly evolving as the importance of forests in tackling climate change is increasingly recognized and rewarded. Almost 25% of global carbon dioxide emissions are now covered by pricing mechanisms, with a market value of more than USD 80 billion in 2021. Forestry is one of the most popular and fastest-growing sources of carbon credits. As this market evolves, it can have profound impacts on timber supply, forestry investments, and raw material sourcing to forest industries.

Forest Carbon Markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets

In this 80-page report from O’Kelly Acumen and Fastmarkets, launching in February 2023, you’ll learn:

  • How forests can help address climate change
  • How regulators are pricing carbon
  • The makeup of the forest carbon market
  • Where credits are generated and bought
  • And much more, including regional analysis

What you get

  • 80-page report in easy-to-read slide format
  • One of the report authors available for 45 min interview
Report pricing from $2800 USD

Get your copy of the report for just $2800 USD for a single-user license and $3900 USD for a corporate license. Purchase the data for an additional $500 USD.

Fill in the form on this page and a representative from O’Kelly Acumen will be in touch to complete your order.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed