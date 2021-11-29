Futures contracts

Contact Us Login

Price volatility challenges companies when it comes to managing margins and costs. As buyers scramble to deal with the whiplash of price volatility in 2021, sellers are trying to predict how this will play out in the future. It’s time to figure out how to factor in greater market uncertainty as you plan your future strategy.

How hedging can help

Fastmarkets provides the settlement prices for a range of cash-settled derivatives. We work with global exchanges to help market participants secure rates and reduce exposure to price volatility.

Lock in profit margins
Boost credit rating and cut cost of capital
Improve cash flow forecasting and budgeting
Secure flexible price offerings
Featured content
Why the lithium market needs to take a leap of faith on pricing
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Peter Hannah
Lithium.
Futures aid volatile lithium market; supply seen as key risk
September 20, 2021 09:43 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Pulp price volatility
August 03, 2021 07:00 AM
Pulp price volatility: Seven things you need to know
May 13, 2021 02:39 PM
Derivatives contracts available
CME Aluminum European Premium Duty-Unpaid (Metal Bulletin) Futures Contract
CME Aluminum European Premium Duty-Paid (Metal Bulletin) Futures Contract
CME U.S. Midwest Busheling Ferrous Scrap (AMM) Futures Contract
CME Copper Premium Grade A CIF Shanghai (Metal Bulletin) Futures Contract
CME Alumina FOB Australia (Metal Bulletin) Futures Contract
CME Cobalt (Fastmarkets) Futures Contract
CME Lithium Hydroxide (Fastmarkets) Futures Contract
LME Cobalt Futures Contract
LME Aluminum Premium Duty Unpaid European Futures Contract
LME Lithium Hydroxide Futures Contract
SGX MB Iron Ore CFR China (58% FE Fines) Index Futures Contract
SGX MB Iron Ore CFR China (65% FE Fines) Index Futures Contract
NOREXECO NBSK CIF China assessment
NOREXECO PIX China BHKP Net index
NOREXECO PIX Europe NBSK
NOREXECO PIX Europe BHKP
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
