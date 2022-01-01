Georgi Georgiev

Georgi is a research analyst in the battery materials team, with a particular focus on graphite. Georgi’s role includes the performance of overall market analysis, development of demand and supply models for our short- and long-term forecasts and consultancy projects.

Prior to joining Fastmarkets, Georgi was a transfer pricing analyst at Deloitte and KPMG. His previous role was focused on market research, as well as functional and economic analysis of intercompany transactions for multinational enterprises from various industries including the copper and steel sectors. Through his consultancy experience, Georgi developed an understanding of different value chain models.

Georgi holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Economic Relations from UNWE, Sofia.