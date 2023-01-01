Methodology Contact us Login

Glen O’Kelly

CEO, O’Kelly Acumen

Glen has worked with the forest industries globally for 25 years, across the full value chain from forestry to wood products, pulp and paper, and bioenergy – on topics ranging from markets, strategy, procurement, and manufacturing. His experience includes forest management roles in New Zealand and Sweden, and business consulting with McKinsey & Company for 17 years where he served executive-level clients in leading forestry and forest products companies globally. For many years, he led McKinsey’s global Paper & Forest Products research and expert team. Since 2021, Glen leads O’Kelly Acumen, a new business providing distinctive market intelligence and consulting services to clients worldwide.

