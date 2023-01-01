Glen O’Kelly

Glen has worked with the forest industries globally for 25 years, across the full value chain from forestry to wood products, pulp and paper, and bioenergy – on topics ranging from markets, strategy, procurement, and manufacturing. His experience includes forest management roles in New Zealand and Sweden, and business consulting with McKinsey & Company for 17 years where he served executive-level clients in leading forestry and forest products companies globally. For many years, he led McKinsey’s global Paper & Forest Products research and expert team. Since 2021, Glen leads O’Kelly Acumen, a new business providing distinctive market intelligence and consulting services to clients worldwide.

