Grace Lavigne Asenov

North American steel editor

Grace Asenov, North American steel editor, has over ten years’ editorial experience. She and her team develop prices and produce insightful content in line with Fastmarkets’ price reporting strategy.

Before she started covering the North American ferrous market for Fastmarkets, Grace was a copy editor at PR Newswire and a reporter at The Journal of Commerce, a containerized freight trade publication. She quickly progressed to the role of steel reporter in 2016, covering flat-rolled markets until she was promoted to price development manager for North America in 2017. Since 2019, Grace has been North American steel editor, leading a team of reporters covering US steel markets.

Related articles
HRC-in-transit_3.jpg
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Northern Europe, US HRC indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry in an open-consultation process on the pricing methodology for its Northern Europe and United States hot-rolled coil indices.
July 20, 2021 09:35 PM
Metals groups optimistic for 2021 demand, policy
Economic and policy experts at aluminium, steel and scrap trade associations are hopeful about demand and policy prospects in 2021, but remain wary about potential problems that could still arise from the Covid-19 pandemic.
March 11, 2021 10:12 PM
HRC index remains above $62/cwt in US
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States dipped day on day, but remain high due to an ongoing supply shortage and strong demand.
March 03, 2021 10:03 PM
US HRC index still hovering near $59/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States continued to hover around $59 per hundredweight despite some reports of lower transactions.
February 10, 2021 10:17 PM
US hot-rolled coil index stable; peak still on the way?
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have remained in the $57- to $58-per-hundredweight ($1,140- to $1,160-per-short-ton) range, with most market participants indicating that the market has not yet reached its tipping point.
February 03, 2021 10:37 PM
Trade log: US HRC - January 25-29, 2021
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
February 01, 2021 10:12 PM
HRC price hovers around $56/cwt in US
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States stabilized on Wednesday January 27, with some market participants looking toward the February scrap settlement for the next indication of where prices might be headed.
January 27, 2021 10:27 PM
Trade log: US HRC – January 19-22, 2021
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
January 25, 2021 07:59 PM
US hot-rolled coil index stumbles, but dynamics the same
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States dipped despite buyers still struggling to find spot tons at competitive prices.
January 20, 2021 10:48 PM
US HRC price dips, but no signs of wavering yet
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States dipped on Wednesday but held above the $54-per-hundredweight level due to ongoing tight supply.
January 13, 2021 09:55 PM
