Grace Lavigne Asenov

Grace Asenov, North American steel editor, has over ten years’ editorial experience. She and her team develop prices and produce insightful content in line with Fastmarkets’ price reporting strategy.

Before she started covering the North American ferrous market for Fastmarkets, Grace was a copy editor at PR Newswire and a reporter at The Journal of Commerce, a containerized freight trade publication. She quickly progressed to the role of steel reporter in 2016, covering flat-rolled markets until she was promoted to price development manager for North America in 2017. Since 2019, Grace has been North American steel editor, leading a team of reporters covering US steel markets.