Associate economist Hema Kalathingal currently authors Fastmarkets RISI’s North American Bioenergy Forecast, which provides analysis and a 5-year forecast of the North American wood pellet, biomass power and cellulosic biofuels markets. She also supports the wood products team and contributes to the wood products monthly commentaries and medium- and long-term forecasts.

Hema holds a master’s degree in economics from HEC Lausanne in Switzerland, and a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Kerala University in India.