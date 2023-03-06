Methodology Contact us Login

Provenance a problem for US tariff on Russian aluminium
The US intends to impose a 200% tariff on imports of Russia-origin aluminium, as well as derivative products containing it
March 6, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
UK regulator FCA steps up its nickel investigation
Almost a year after the London Metal Exchange temporarily suspended trading in its nickel contract, it has become the subject of the first enforcement investigation of a UK exchange by its regulator
March 6, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
US should create consortium to buy battery materials, gov-backed report says
The United States should develop a consortium of companies to buy critical battery-related minerals and materials from domestic and foreign sources, according to a report by a public-private alliance representing the country’s battery ecosystem
February 21, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Glencore’s coalface challenge | Hotter on metals
Glencore’s new chief executive officer Gary Nagle is learning a key management lesson the hard way, namely: “You can’t please all of the people all of the time
February 17, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Trafigura faces alleged nickel swindle | Hotter on metals
Global commodities trader Trafigura is suing Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and companies connected with him after discovering an allegedly elaborate scheme of nickel fraud
February 16, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Getting nickel going again | Hotter on metals
There’s widespread agreement that the London Metal Exchange nickel contract is broken, but little consensus on how to get it going again.
February 10, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Cornish Lithium, Northern Lithium partner to deliver UK domestic lithium supply
Cornish Lithium and Northern Lithium are partnering to accelerate the development of a sustainable domestic supply of lithium for the UK at scale over the next decade, the two English companies said on Wednesday February 8
February 9, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
DRC must formalize artisanal cobalt, kick-start buying, report says
A new white paper has called on the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to formalize artisanal mining (ASM) of cobalt and has criticized the delayed inauguration of a new entity responsible for purchasing all ASM-produced material
February 9, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Britishvolt gigafactory gets lifeline bid from Scale Facilitation
Battery manufacturer Britishvolt’s gigafactory has received a lifeline from Scale Facilitation Partners LLC and its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary Recharge Industries Pty Ltd following a competitive bidding process, administrator EY said
February 7, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Video interview with Andrea Hotter

Watch this short video to hear a recent interview with Andrea Hotter of Hotter Commodities as she discusses the concept of ‘sustainable finance’ and what it actually means for investors.

She also looks at mixed messaging over carbon-neutral terminology and the impact that environmental, social and governmental (ESG) considerations and resource nationalism is having on the battery materials market

