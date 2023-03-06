In Hotter Commodities, special correspondent Andrea Hotter cuts to the chase on the biggest stories impacting the natural resources sector, what it means for the markets, and what the key risks and opportunities are.
Read the latest insights from Hotter Commodities below and sign up to receive Andrea’s content as it is published.
Sign up today
Video interview with Andrea Hotter
Watch this short video to hear a recent interview with Andrea Hotter of Hotter Commodities as she discusses the concept of ‘sustainable finance’ and what it actually means for investors.
She also looks at mixed messaging over carbon-neutral terminology and the impact that environmental, social and governmental (ESG) considerations and resource nationalism is having on the battery materials market
Register for one of the upcoming Fastmarkets events to hear Andrea speak with industry experts on the risks and opportunities in the metals and mining and new generation energy markets
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more