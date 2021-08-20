Contact Us Login

Hui Li

Chinese port congestion, high demurrage rates reduce liquidity in seaborne alumina market
Many Chinese alumina buyers are currently steering clear of purchasing seaborne alumina due to persistent congestion at several Chinese ports, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday August 19.
August 20, 2021 07:56 AM
Hui Li
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Aluminium ingot ADC 12, exw dp China, yuan/tonne assessment
Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for Aluminium ingot ADC 12, exw dp China, yuan/tonne, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday April 28 due to a reporter error.
April 29, 2021 11:09 AM
Hui Li
