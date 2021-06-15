Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Imogen Dudman

Related articles
Rusal to use funds from Nornickel share buyback to upgrade, expand aluminium operations
Russian aluminium producer Rusal is to invest in the expansion and upgrading of its aluminium operations using capital raised through Nornickel’s proposed share buyback scheme, the company said on Tuesday June 15.
June 15, 2021 03:41 PM
 · 
Imogen Dudman
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed