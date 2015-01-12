2014 REVIEWS: Iron ore price crash, steel margins, weak demand...

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

If you missed them during the holiday season, here is a summary:



2014 REVIEW: Chinese policies surprise seaborne coking coal market

While spot prices for imported coking coal in China prices were relatively stable for most of last year, the market has not been short of surprises on the policy front.

2014 REVIEW: A year of low prices, low margins for SE Asia steelmakers

As we closed the book on another year and start a new one, Steel First reviewed some of the highlights from the Southeast Asian steel market in 2014.

2014 REVIEW: The changing face of the Italian steel industry

The Italian steel industry has gone through a year of great turmoil, with some major companies finally solving their long-lasting problems, and another one possibly about to do so.

2014 REVIEW: How Asia’s iron ore traders are weathering the price rout

Ramp-ups of operations by major iron ore producers and slowing growth in Chinese demand pushed iron ore prices down to five-year lows in 2014 of under $70 per tonne.

2014 REVIEW: Ukraine unrest rattles CIS pig iron suppliers, traders

Political unrest and military action in Ukraine have shaken up the supply flows and trading patterns of CIS pig iron in 2014 – but end-users have barely noticed.



2014 REVIEW: Turkish producers feel pressure from China

Turkish steelmakers have been forced to slash their sales prices to avoid losing market share to China, which increased its steel exports in the second half of the year as its own domestic demand weakened.



2014 REVIEW: How oversupply squeezed China’s domestic iron ore price in 2014

China’s domestic iron ore price fell by one third in a well-supplied market this year, as the world’s biggest mining companies expanded production and shipped more material to the world’s largest consumer.



2014 REVIEW: Low iron ore prices affect Brazilian miners

Low iron ore prices have taken their toll on the Brazilian market, with local mining company MMX the first to be affected.

2014 REVIEW: Whatever happened to slab prices in Asia?

The slab market is “crazy”, we were told at the beginning of the year. We should have listened.



2014 REVIEW: Weak demand hits Turkish scrap market

The Turkish scrap market suffered from falling prices, lower steel output and soft demand in 2014.

2014 REVIEW: Mexico considers action on US rebar trade ruling

Mexican long steel producers and the country’s national steel association, Canacero, are considering appealing to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to overturn a US anti-dumping resolution on rebar.

2014 REVIEW: Iron ore price rout culls high-cost producers

The stage was set years ago. The mining majors, having stacked up capital in the days of $190 per tonne iron ore were ready to roll out the market’s biggest-ever expansion project.



2014 REVIEW: Usiminas shareholders set for prolonged legal dispute

A disagreement between the main stakeholders of Brazil’s major flat steel producer, Usiminas, is heading for a long judicial dispute, as the parties cannot resolve differences over the removal of company executives.



2014 REVIEW: EU auto industry picks up despite challenges

The automotive industry in Europe saw significant growth in 2014, despite the uncertainties created by the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and the general economic slowdown in Europe itself.