2015 OUTLOOKS: Brazil struggles, China real estate, Turkish exports...

2015 OUTLOOK: When will India’s demand for coking coal grow?

With its huge population and continuing urbanisation, India has long been touted as the next global “star” in terms of growth, from the consumer sector to the steel industry.

2015 OUTLOOK: Tough times ahead for Brazil’s steel industry

Iron ore prices slumped to their lowest level in five years in 2014, driven down not only by huge new volumes of supply hitting the seaborne market, but also by a sharp contraction in Chinese demand growth.



2015 OUTLOOK: Turkish rebar exports expected to recover in 2015

Turkey’s rebar exports are expected to recover in 2015 as the political situation in the country’s major export markets is set to improve, and as it looks to clear a number of anti-dumping cases.

2015 OUTLOOK: No bright spot for Southeast Asia billet prices

Fundamentals for billet prices in Southeast Asia are bearish amid China’s overcapacity, but a potentially positive factor may emerge early this year when Beijing settles its export rebate policy for alloy steel.

2015 OUTLOOK: Chile’s steel industry expects modest growth in 2015

The Chilean steel sector is expected to show a modest increase in activity next year, amid a deceleration of the country’s overall economy and lower investments.

2015 OUTLOOK: Middle Eastern economies shaken by oil price plunge

After the dramatic collapse of crude oil prices, steelmakers are worried about the negative effect this may have on the Middle East region’s infrastructure spending – and, with that, on steel demand.

2015 OUTLOOK: China’s iron ore miners remain restricted by low prices

Price will be the key factor driving any changes in China’s domestic iron ore market in 2015.

2015 OUTLOOK: More challenges ahead for Ukraine after difficult 2014

Steelmakers in Ukraine have just survived one of the most tumultuous years in the country’s history, but more challenges lie ahead this year.

2015 OUTLOOK: Russia to boost HDG, PPGI capacities despite economic slowdown

Russian steelmakers plan to expand their production capacities for galvanized and pre-painted steel products by between 50% and 300% over the next two years, despite the expected economic slowdown in the country.

2015 OUTLOOK: EU stainless market holds breath over anti-dumping cases

Stainless steel distributors in Europe are quietly optimistic about the year ahead, but are waiting on the result of an anti-dumping case before giving their final outlooks for 2015.

2015 OUTLOOK: Storm gathering over European plate prices

The recent downward pressure on European plate prices is set to continue throughout 2015 due to lower raw material costs, competition from imports, and uncertainty over pipe demand.



2015 OUTLOOK: EU auto industry picks up despite challenges

The automotive industry in Europe saw significant growth in 2014, despite the uncertainties created by the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the general economic slowdown in Europe itself.

2015 OUTLOOK: Nickel, oversupply keep China’s stainless market in chokehold

Last year, China’s stainless steel market shouldered high supply, weak demand, sluggish economic growth, trade action, and a clampdown from its biggest supplier of raw materials.