5N Plus joins Fanya exchange

Canada-based minor metals producer 5N Plus has become the latest producer qualified to deliver bismuth to the exchange, according to a statement from the exchange on March 25.

Last year, Hunan Bismuth and Guixi Sanyuan were approved for delivery to the exchange.

Steady bismuth deliveries to the Fanya exchange continue to underpin demand in the domestic market, with stocks up 416.6 tonnes last week to 7,274.6 tonnes.

5N Plus was not available for comment at the time of writing.

