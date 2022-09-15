COVERAGE NOTE: Changes to South Korea Paper and Board assessments – Final Decision

Following market consultations and to better reflect current market trade, RISI will make the following changes to its South Korean coverage:

- Discontinue assessments of 60g uncoated woodfree paper

- Discontinue assessments of 80g uncoated grayback duplex board

The changes will take effect from the fourth quarter 2018 report, due to be published in early January 2019.

These two grades have not been produced in South Korea for more than one year. With prices unavailable, RISI is unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the grades.

RISI launched a consultation on discontinuing these price assessments on September 24, 2018. There were no objections to the proposal from stakeholders.

