A session on Metal Bulletin pricing and methodology in Berlin

This month Metal Bulletin launched two new indexes for manganese ore, 44% Mn on a cif Tianjin basis and 38% Mn on a fob Port Elizabeth basis, which follow the China import charge chrome 50% Cr price that we launched back in May.

The specification details of the two latest indexes, which can be seen online here, have been drawn up in consultation with buyers and sellers in the industry.

Their launch reflects the market’s interest in spot prices for manganese ore.

Metal Bulletin’s intention with these indexes is to provide a clear and transparent reference for the price at which business is being transacted in two key locations: delivered to the port of Tianjin in China; and loaded at Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

The timing of the launch of the latest indexes is opportune, coming as it does just ahead of Metal Bulletin’s 28th International Ferro-alloys Conference, which takes place in Berlin on November 11-November 13.

As part of the conference on Monday November 12 at 1 pm, Metal Bulletin will be holding a short session in the Tegel room to discuss the different types of prices that Metal Bulletin publishes; how it collects information for the prices that it publishes; and the specifications of its charge chrome and manganese ore indexes, as well as its other ferro-alloy prices.

Metal Bulletin’s editor Alex Harrison will be hosting the session.

Janie Davies, Metal Bulletin senior correspondent and price reporter on bulk ores and alloys; Claire Hack, Metal Bulletin reporter on noble ores and alloys; and Inaki Villanueva, Metal Bulletin index analyst, who designed the indexes, will also take part.

There will be a short presentation, and then time for questions.

If you are interested in attending this session, to understand more about how Metal Bulletin’s prices, premiums and indexes work, then register your interest now by emailing Alex Harrison.

We look forward to seeing you in Berlin.