AK Steel will ship 1.35m tons in Q2 2012, up from Q1

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

AK Steel expects its average per-ton selling price for the second quarter to be around the same level as in the first quarter.

“Due to increased uncertainty and volatility […] in the USA and in other markets […], including a recent deterioration in spot market pricing, AK Steel cannot provide reliable guidance at this time for the company’s results for the remainder of 2012,” it said.

It intends to benefit from higher operating rates and lower raw material costs in the second quarter of the year compared with the first quarter.

The company is based in West Chester, Ohio, and produces flat rolled carbon steel, stainless steel and electrical steel.

Its output is largely sold into the automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, electrical power generation and distribution markets.