ALACERO: Latin America’s steel assn names new president

Berardi, director general at Ternium Siderar, will take up the position with immediate effect, and will lead the group through the 2013-14 period.

He replaces Benjamin Baptista, ceo at ArcelorMittal Brasil.

“Latin America can’t export primary products and then import finished goods. We have to develop our industrial sector,” Berardi said at Alacero’s 54th Latin American Steel Conference in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday November 12.