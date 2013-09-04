Alexandre Delacoux takes over as director-general at BIR

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

He replaces Francis Veys who is retiring from BIR.

Delacoux joined BIR at the end of 2012 as gm and has been gradually taking over the day-to-day business of the organisation, according to a statement from BIR released on Tuesday September 3.

“Alexandre is a highly capable leader with a proven track record in association management who will not fail to steer BIR towards even greater successes than those achieved in the past,” BIR president Björn Grufman said.

Grufman also paid tribute to Veys for his leadership at BIR for almost four decades.

“Francis has been the real mastermind behind the organisation, and BIR’s healthy financial base and its steadily increasing membership is entirely owed to Francis’ excellent stewardship,” he said.

