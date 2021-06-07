Algeria’s OAIC tenders for 50,000 mt August shipment wheat

Algeria’s state grain buyer returned to the market to open its second tender for new crop milling wheat over the weekend, an official notice from the agency confirmed.

Office Algerien Interprofessionnel des Cereales (OAIC) is looking for a nominal 50,000 mt of optional origin milling wheat for August 1-30 shipment.

If the cargo is sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is expected to be in July.

The tender is set to close Tuesday with offers to remain valid until Wednesday, June 9.

At its previous tender, which closed May 20, OAIC booked at least 390,000 mt of optional origin milling wheat for July shipment, paying $295/mt CFR on average while some trade sources estimated the amount bought at up to 540,000 mt.

Algeria’s wheat imports in the 2021/22 marketing year are expected to increase 17% to 7.6 million mt amid dry weather in the region, according to a USDA forecast.

For more information on Algeria’s previous buying, please see our Tender Dashboard.