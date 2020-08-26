Alvance Aluminium gains ASI performance certification for Dunkerque plant in France

Part of the GFG Alliance’s aluminium division, the Dunkerque plant - which produces slab and ingot through the electrolysis of alumina - has been successfully certified for its responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium.

The nuclear and hydro-powered Dunkerque aluminium smelter is the largest in Europe with a capacity of around 280,000 tonnes per year.

“By certifying these operations, the company is demonstrating that it is not only an important industry player in terms of production volume, but also in terms of its commitment to the sustainable production of aluminium,” ASI chief executive Fiona Solomon said.

“We will follow with great interest the progress [of the company’s] goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030,” she added.

At the start of the year, GFG Alliance’s aluminium portfolio was consolidated to focus on sustainable production under the Alvance Aluminium Group, which is headquartered in Paris, France.

The group also includes the hydro-powered Fort William smelter in Scotland is and an aluminium wheels plant in Chateauroux, France.

“We are very proud of this milestone toward our objective to be a leading sustainable and carbon-neutral aluminium company [and we are] committed to operating and serving our customers in a sustainable manner,” Alvance Aluminium Dunkerque’s managing director, Amélie Hennion, said.

“While we have always been at the forefront of such requirements, the ASI certification is a great recognition of the work everyone at our plant is doing to establish our sustainability credentials,” she added.

In July, Aleris Aluminum Duffel - one of the largest rolling mills in Europe - was awarded the ASI ‘Chain of Custody’ certification.

Alvance’s acquisition of Duffel is still awaiting completion after the European Commission approved the acquisition in April.

ASI now had 30 members across the aluminium supply chain, having grown its membership level significantly since its inception in June 2015 when it had just 13 members.