Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ European domestic stainless steel prices

These are:

• Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 transaction domestic, delivered North Europe, €/tonne (MB-STS-0281)

• Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet 2mm grade 304 base price domestic, delivered Northern Europe, €/tonne (MB-STS-0007)

• Stainless steel bright bar grade 304 base price domestic, delivered Europe, €/tonne (MB-STS-0005)

• Stainless steel cold-rolled sheet base price 316 2mm domestic, delivered Europe, €/tonne (MB-STS-0002)

The proposal was published on May 15 and the consultation ended on Monday June 12, with no feedback received.

The scheduled publishing day for these prices will move to the first Friday of every month. The next publication will be on Friday July 7.

To provide feedback on this price assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading “FAO: Ross Yeo re: Europe stainless steel.”To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

