Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ Taiwan import steel scrap price assessment

After a 30-day consultation, Fastmarkets has amended the frequency of its price assessment for Taiwan import steel scrap to twice weekly from daily.

June 15, 2023
By Tianran Zhao
Pricing notice

The proposal was published on May 10 and the consultation ended on Monday June 12, with no feedback received.

The amended price specification is as follows:

MB-STE-0464 - Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) US material import, cfr main port Taiwan, $/tonne
Quality: Heavy melting scrap (HMS) 1&2 (80:20)
Quantity: Minimum 200 tonnes (containerized)
Location: CFR Taiwan main port
Timing: Up to three months
Unit: US$/tonne
Payment terms: LC, bank transfer
Publication: Twice-weekly, Tuesday and Thursday, 5-6pm Singapore time

The first assessment under the new frequency was published on Thursday June 15 and it will be published twice weekly thereafter.

To provide feedback on this price assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Tianran Zhao by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Tianran Zhao re: Taiwan import scrap price.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
NewGen car image_New and used cars
China’s auto sector recovers in May, but raw materials market mixed
China’s automotive output and sales posted year-on-year growth in May amid measures to promote consumption during the May Day holiday and due to a low base a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said
June 15, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of aluminium diecasting scrap/ingot UK
The publication of Fastmarkets’ price assessments for aluminium scrap LM6/LM25 and LM24 gravity diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK and the UK aluminium scrap grades price assessments for Wednesday June 14 were delayed due to a reporter error.
June 14, 2023
 · 
Declan Conway
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for North American Graphic Paper – Final Decision
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for North American Graphic Paper, via an open consultation process between Apr. 14 and May 26, 2023.
June 14, 2023
Stack of Aluminum ingots.
How will aluminium prices trend in June 2023?
Aluminium prices continue to be affected by several factors in June 2023 and were trending lower on the LME earlier this month despite the pick-up in Chinese services in May
June 14, 2023
 · 
Andy Farida
Manganese ore, used in the manufacture of metal alloys
Long road ahead for ‘green’ manganese metal
Progress is being made toward fostering more environmentally friendly manganese metal production, with market participants increasingly considering the carbon emissions and environmental impact of electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) production
June 14, 2023
 · 
Solomon Cefai
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to launch Saudi Arabia domestic rebar price
Fastmarkets proposes to launch a weekly price assessment for steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Saudi Arabia.
June 13, 2023
 · 
Serife Durmus
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed