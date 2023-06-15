Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ Taiwan import steel scrap price assessment

The proposal was published on May 10 and the consultation ended on Monday June 12, with no feedback received.

The amended price specification is as follows:

MB-STE-0464 - Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) US material import, cfr main port Taiwan, $/tonne

Quality: Heavy melting scrap (HMS) 1&2 (80:20)

Quantity: Minimum 200 tonnes (containerized)

Location: CFR Taiwan main port

Timing: Up to three months

Unit: US$/tonne

Payment terms: LC, bank transfer

Publication: Twice-weekly, Tuesday and Thursday, 5-6pm Singapore time

The first assessment under the new frequency was published on Thursday June 15 and it will be published twice weekly thereafter.

To provide feedback on this price assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Tianran Zhao by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Tianran Zhao re: Taiwan import scrap price.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

