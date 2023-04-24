Methodology Contact us Login

Amendment to frequency of P1020A aluminium import premium in Brazil: pricing notice

After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is to amend the frequency of its Brazilian P1020A aluminium import premium.

April 24, 2023
By Renato Rostás
Pricing noticeAluminium

From Monday May 1, the frequency will be changed to monthly, from fortnightly, to better reflect the lower liquidity in this market. The first assessment under the new frequency will be published on Tuesday May 30, and it will be published every last Tuesday of the month thereafter.

Fastmarkets received no feedback since the consultation started on March 22.

Brazil’s import market for P1020A aluminium weakened significantly in 2023 after the Alumar smelter in the northeastern Maranhão state, restarted operations, which led the country to give up on its duty-free import quota.

Market participants were already anticipating in late 2022 and early 2023 that the import market would be less relevant this year.

The decrease in the frequency affects the following premium assessment:

MB-AL-0022 – Aluminium P1020A premium, cif dup Brazilian main ports, $ per tonne

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Renato Rostás, re: Brazilian aluminium premium assessment.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

