Amendment to frequency of P1020A aluminium import premium in Brazil: pricing notice

From Monday May 1, the frequency will be changed to monthly, from fortnightly, to better reflect the lower liquidity in this market. The first assessment under the new frequency will be published on Tuesday May 30, and it will be published every last Tuesday of the month thereafter.

Fastmarkets received no feedback since the consultation started on March 22.

Brazil’s import market for P1020A aluminium weakened significantly in 2023 after the Alumar smelter in the northeastern Maranhão state, restarted operations, which led the country to give up on its duty-free import quota.

Market participants were already anticipating in late 2022 and early 2023 that the import market would be less relevant this year.

The decrease in the frequency affects the following premium assessment:

MB-AL-0022 – Aluminium P1020A premium, cif dup Brazilian main ports, $ per tonne

