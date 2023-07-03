Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Amendment to iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index specifications

Fastmarkets has decided to amend the base specifications of its iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index to more closely align with the specifications of Brazilian high-grade fines.

July 3, 2023
By Jane Fan
Pricing noticeIron ore

Fastmarkets’ index for iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne [MB-IRO-0009] tracks the spot prices of Brazil-origin 65% Fe iron ore fines in the CFR China spot market, with its base specifications set to match the prevailing quality of the Carajas fines product, IOCJ.

Following a three-month consultation, Fastmarkets will amend the silica, alumina and phosphorus base specifications of the index in response to an observed change in the specifications of Carajas fines. The amendment aims to realign the index base specifications to that of the Carajas fines to ensure the index specification remains representative of the ore grade it seeks to reflect.

The amendment is not anticipated to impact the index price level, as analysis suggests that any expected price impacts resulting from the change in impurity specifications balance out, that is, the rise in silica base specification is offset by the reduction in alumina and phosphorus base specifications.

The previous specifications of this index were:
Fe content: Base 65%, range 63.5-66%
Silica: Base 1.7%
Alumina: Base 1.5%
Phosphorus: Base 0.08%
Sulfur: Base 0.01%
Moisture: Base 9%

The amended specifications are:
Fe content: Base 65%, range 63.5-66%
Silica: Base 2.2%
Alumina: Base 1.4%
Phosphorus: Base 0.075%
Sulfur: Base 0.01%
Moisture: Base 9%

The amendment to Fastmarkets’ iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index takes effect on Monday January 1, 2024.

To provide feedback on the index, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jane Fan, re: Iron Ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
DELAYED PUBLICATION PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication Nonwovens Price Watch
(Fastmarkets RISI) - The publication schedule of Fastmarkets’ Nonwovens Price Watch for July 5, 2023, has been changed to July 12, 2023. The Nonwovens Price Watch and Nonwovens Price Bulletin will both publish on July 12, 2023.
July 3, 2023
Steel Profiles
Five takeaways from the Global Steel Dynamics conference
Delegates from across the steel industry gathered in New York June 26-28 for the Association for Iron & Steel Technology’s 2023 Global Steel Dynamics Forum, which focused heavily on the industry’s route toward decarbonization
July 3, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
Pricing Notice
Discontinuation of UK rotogravure SC and LWC pricing and change to UK 40-g newsprint pricing: Final Decision
(Fastmarkets RISI) - Following a consultation period that began May 11, 2023, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments for rotogravure lightweight coated paper (LWC) and rotogravure super-calendared paper (SC) prices in the UK to reflect changes in the printing market there.
July 3, 2023
Pricing Notice
PIX Pulp China June 2023 monthly averages not appearing on our website
There was unfortunately a delay in publishing the PIX Pulp China June 2023 monthly average values today.
June 30, 2023
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
Can China’s cheaper nickel sulfate make its way overseas?
Chinese participants are mulling over nickel sulfate exports into neighboring Japan and South Korea, with the main driver the regional price gap between China and these countries, Fastmarkets heard on Tuesday June 27
June 30, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
Scrap metal texture, crushed scrap metal
US Scrap Trends Outlook: July
North American steel scrap prices could face their third consecutive month of decline across all grades in July as traditional summer production slowdowns hinder demand
June 30, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed