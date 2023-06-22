The price assessments for the affected countries/regions will be rolled over from June 26-June 30.

The amendment was made after the countries announced the official dates for Eid al-Adha.

To see the Fastmarkets pricing holidays calendar, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals-price-reporting-schedules.

To provide feedback on this pricing notice, please contact Andrews Wells/Janie Davies by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Andrew Wells/Janie Davis, re: amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

