Amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha

Fastmarkets has amended the dates for Eid al-Adha in its pricing holidays calendar to Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, from Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30 previously. The prices affected are for Turkey, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iran.

June 22, 2023
By Serife Durmus
Pricing notice

The price assessments for the affected countries/regions will be rolled over from June 26-June 30.

The amendment was made after the countries announced the official dates for Eid al-Adha.

To see the Fastmarkets pricing holidays calendar, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals-price-reporting-schedules.

To provide feedback on this pricing notice, please contact Andrews Wells/Janie Davies by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Andrew Wells/Janie Davis, re: amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

