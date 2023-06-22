Amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha
Fastmarkets has amended the dates for Eid al-Adha in its pricing holidays calendar to Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, from Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30 previously. The prices affected are for Turkey, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iran.
The price assessments for the affected countries/regions will be rolled over from June 26-June 30.
The amendment was made after the countries announced the official dates for Eid al-Adha.
