Amendment to publishing frequency of calcined alumina prices

The four-week consultation period ended on Monday July 3.

The publishing frequency is changing from the first Thursday of the month, by 4pm, London time to the first Thursday of the first month in any given quarter, by 4pm, London time.

The change was made to better reflect the purchasing habits in the calcined alumina market due to the long-term contracts, which often see little change on a month-to-month basis.

The next assessment will be on Thursday July 6, and thereafter will take place on the first Thursday of the first month in any given quarter.

The following Fastmarkets price assessments will be affected by this change:

MB-ALU-0011 - Alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

MB-ALU-0012 - Alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

MB-ALU-0013 - Alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

The full specifications for each grade can be found in the methodology here.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Carrie Bone by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Carrie Bone, re: calcined alumina.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

