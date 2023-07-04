Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Amendment to publishing frequency of calcined alumina prices

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publishing frequency of its calcined alumina price assessments from monthly to quarterly, following supportive feedback from the market.

July 4, 2023
By Carrie Bone
Pricing notice

The four-week consultation period ended on Monday July 3.

The publishing frequency is changing from the first Thursday of the month, by 4pm, London time to the first Thursday of the first month in any given quarter, by 4pm, London time.

The change was made to better reflect the purchasing habits in the calcined alumina market due to the long-term contracts, which often see little change on a month-to-month basis.

The next assessment will be on Thursday July 6, and thereafter will take place on the first Thursday of the first month in any given quarter.

The following Fastmarkets price assessments will be affected by this change:

MB-ALU-0011 - Alumina, calcined, unground 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
MB-ALU-0012 - Alumina, calcined, ground and unground, min 99.5% Al2O3, medium-soda min 0.25% soda, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne
MB-ALU-0013 - Alumina, calcined, ground, 98.5-99.5% Al2O3, bulk, exw US/Europe, long-term contract, $/tonne

The full specifications for each grade can be found in the methodology here.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Carrie Bone by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Carrie Bone, re: calcined alumina.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to publication time of Fastmarkets’ China manganese alloy prices, port manganese ore index
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of its silico-manganese, ferro-manganese and manganese ore port prices in China, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
July 4, 2023
 · 
Tina Tong
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to publication time of Fastmarkets’ China, Japan and South Korea ferro-chrome prices
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of its ferro-chrome price in the Chinese domestic market as well as its ferro-chrome import prices in Japan and South Korea, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
July 4, 2023
 · 
Tina Tong
Pricing Notice
DELAYED PUBLICATION PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication Nonwovens Price Watch
(Fastmarkets RISI) - The publication schedule of Fastmarkets’ Nonwovens Price Watch for July 5, 2023, has been changed to July 12, 2023. The Nonwovens Price Watch and Nonwovens Price Bulletin will both publish on July 12, 2023.
July 3, 2023
Steel Profiles
Five takeaways from the Global Steel Dynamics conference
Delegates from across the steel industry gathered in New York June 26-28 for the Association for Iron & Steel Technology’s 2023 Global Steel Dynamics Forum, which focused heavily on the industry’s route toward decarbonization
July 3, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index specifications
Fastmarkets has decided to amend the base specifications of its iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines index to more closely align with the specifications of Brazilian high-grade fines.
July 3, 2023
 · 
Jane Fan
Pricing Notice
Discontinuation of UK rotogravure SC and LWC pricing and change to UK 40-g newsprint pricing: Final Decision
(Fastmarkets RISI) - Following a consultation period that began May 11, 2023, Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments for rotogravure lightweight coated paper (LWC) and rotogravure super-calendared paper (SC) prices in the UK to reflect changes in the printing market there.
July 3, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed